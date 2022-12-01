Cumberland County law enforcement officers may be allowed to keep their service weapon and badge after retirement following action by the Cumberland County Commission during its November meeting.
The resolution recognizes the sacrifices made by the Cumberland County Sheriff and deputies of the Sheriff’s Office.
Cumberland County Attorney Philip Burnett proposed the change from the original resolution — which placed the decision on allowing retention of badge and weapon solely with the commission — based on the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s policy.
“I proposed we do a friendly amendment to the resolution to give that decision-making to the sheriff, unless it’s the sheriff retiring,” Burnett said.
“Someone has to make that decision,” Burnett continued. “There may be a situation where you meet all this criteria, but maybe the reason you’re retiring is possibly a reason you shouldn’t have this gun.”
That could include mental health or physical health conditions, Burnett said.
“The question is, who makes that decision?” Burnett said.
Sheriff Casey Cox said he would take that responsibility.
To qualify, the retiring officer must have been employed full-time as a sheriff or deputy sheriff prior to retirement. They must have a minimum of 25 years of honorable service as a Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) officer or a POST-commissioned officer retiring on a service-related disability.
If a deputy or sheriff is killed in the line of duty, their weapon and badge may be presented to their surviving spouse, children or parents. If any recipient is not eligible to possess a firearm under federal or state law, the department will not present their service weapon handgun to them.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said procedures will include a form placed in the retiree’s personnel fire stating if the weapon was retained by the sheriff or deputy.
“They’re going to know who they gave that gun to,” Foster said, adding Tennessee does not require weapon registration. “It will be known it was no longer county property.”
The resolution was approved 13 to 2, with one abstention, meeting the two-thirds’ approval required by state law. Voting against were Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, and Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner. David Gibson, 4th District commissioner, abstained.
Not present were Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner, and John Patterson, 9th District commissioner.
In other business, the county approved a change to the rules for complaints to the Cumberland County Health and Safety Standards Committee.
The panel was established in 2005 to hear complaints regarding abandoned and dilapidated structures that posed a hazard to the surrounding neighbors. The panel’s purview was expanded in 2019 to hear complaints on the accumulation of debris, trash, litter and garbage.
However, complaints must be signed by three property owners or occupants of property within 150 yards of the boundary of the property in question.
The panel has had to turn down several petitions because citizens have been unable to get three signatures on their complaint. The commission approved extending the distance requirements to 250 yards.
The commission also approved a change of ownership on the deed of trust for the former county health department facility on Hayes St.
The county sold the building in 2016 to JPJG, LLC, a company owned by Johnny “JJ” Presley and Joan Gardner. The sale included the county financing $349,000 with a deed of trust securing that amount against the building.
Ownership in the company has now been change to Kimberly Presley and Joan Gardner.
The 2016 agreement allowed the county to require payment of any remaining balance if ownership of the company changed. However, the resolution notes the company has never missed a payment, and the new ownership is not considered an additional risk.
The commission also approved placing a plaque on the stone museum at the Cumberland County Courthouse lawn recognizing the late Steve Norris.
Norris served as Cumberland County’s local meteorologist for more than 46 years. The resolution notes Norris would provide weather updates for multiple radio stations, the Crossville Chronicle, and other media outlets, helping to relay “life-saving weather information” for severe weather events.
For the past several years, Norris used the small building at the corner of Main St. and Second St. as an office. Norris passed away in October.
