An off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy was seriously injured in a fall from a ladder while he was working at a second job Thursday.
Deputy Greg Green was working on a contract job with his guttering business when he reportedly fell about 15 feet from a ladder and landed awkwardly.
Green was diagnosed as suffering a broken neck in the fall and was rushed by ambulance to a waiting helicopter for a flight to The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Thursday night Green underwent surgery and remains in the Intensive Care Unit. It was reported on social media through the weekend that Green appeared to be recovering from the surgery, but suffered a setback as a result of a collapsed lung on Saturday.
“Deputy Green and I have worked most of our law enforcement careers together. It is an honor to work along side him, but it is even more of an honor to call Greg a true friend,” Sheriff Casey Cox said through a press release.
“Deputy Green loves our community and truly loves his profession. I ask everyone to please keep Greg, his wife Amy and family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Deputy Greg Green originally began his law enforcement career on June 6, 1992, at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Through the years he has been a law enforcement officer with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Crossville Police Department.
Green is currently assigned to the patrol division and is a SWAT team operator with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office asks for continued prayers for Green and his family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.