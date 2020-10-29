It happens. It happens here. It happens every day.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and brings the conversation to the forefront that domestic violence can happen everywhere, and there is help.
The Avalon Center is a non-profit community organization whose concentrated efforts seek to eradicate the grip of domestic violence has on families in Cumberland, Bledsoe, Fentress, Morgan, Rhea, Roane and Van Buren counties and, together, break the violent cycle of abuse, power and control for those who have been subjugated to it.
What began as a grassroots movement to bring awareness of the community’s need for services to assist those who have endured domestic violence and abuse has blossomed into what has become the Avalon Center who has taken their mission from community awareness to community service since 1984.
Now the Avalon Center stands as a beacon of hope, help, and humanity when it is needed most, sharing in the needs of those who are affected by domestic violence. Providing comprehensive programs and services, the Avalon Center has become an incredible partner against domestic violence in the community and an accessible resource to bring solace in a time of crisis.
When October Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, that does not mean the violence stops. But, the community can continue to support local organizations like Avalon Center who defend those who need defending.
To donate, volunteer or request services, visit https://www.avaloncentertn.org or call Avalon Center at 456-0747.
Contact the 24/7 Crisis line at 1-800-641-3434.
