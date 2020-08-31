The Cumberland County Commission approved a resolution that will allow the Tennessee Department of Transportation to move forward with improving a bridge over the Obed River on Hwy. 70 N. near the Obed River Park.
The project will require a permanent right-of-way of .349 acres currently owned by the county next to Hwy. 70 N.
The Federal Highway Administration and TDOT found the project would have no adverse effect on the park or its available activities and features. The de minimis impact finding followed public noted in January and a public comment period. No comments were received.
The resolution approved unanimously by the commission on Aug. 17 allows Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster to sign a concurrence with the state and federal impact findings.
The proposed bridge would be constructed to accommodate up to three lanes of traffic should that section of highway be expanded in the future.
Twelve lots were returned to property tax rolls following approval of delinquent tax sales by the commission.
The commission approved bids of $100 each for four lots in Hideaway Hills and six in Lake Tansi, all purchased by Michael Matthews. In addition to the $100 bids, Matthews must also pay attorney fees and a $45 advertising fee.
James D. and Linda A. Phillips submitted a bid for a lot in Fairfield Glade, which was accepted with total cost of $255.60 for the lot and attorney fee and $45 advertising fee.
The delinquent tax committee also approved an offer to purchase a lot on Mica Circle for full asking price — $668.37.
“It’s not had anything paid on that since 2001,” Hyder said during the committee meeting prior to the commission’s monthly meeting.
In other action, the commission approved the following items:
•Appointed Pamela Waltenberg as a judicial commissioner
•Appointed Wendell Wilson to the Cumberland County Railroad Authority, with a term to expire Aug. 31, 2022
•Re-appointed Everett Bolin, David Hassler and Dr. Mark Fox to the E-911 Emergency Communications District Board of Directors, with terms to expire Aug. 31, 2024
•Re-appointed Trey Kerely to the Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission for a four-year term expiring Aug. 31, 2024, and Terry Lowe to a two-year term to expire Aug. 31, 2022
