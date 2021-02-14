The National Weather Service has issues a winter storm warning for Cumberland County from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Overnight precipitation and freezing temperatures has resulted in black ice on some roads in the northern part of Cumberland County, the Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency reported about 10 a.m. this morning.
They urge everyone to use caution and drive slow if you must travel today.
Heavy mixed precipitation is expected with the winter storm, with ice accumulations of up to .1 inch possible and snow accumulations of up to two inches on the Cumberland Plateau of nearby areas.
The winter weather is expected to impact travel through early Tuesday morning.
Light freezing rain is expected to develop tonight for the eastern sections of Middle Tennessee on and near the Cumberland Plateau. Slick spots are expected. On Monday, there may be some breaks in the precipitation, and some locations may briefly rise above freezing. Another wave of wintry precipitation will arrive late Monday afternoon and Monday night with freezing rain and sleet changing to snow. The mixed precipitation will create hazardous travel conditions. Very cold air following the storm will make travel conditions slow to improve through Tuesday.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation was preparing for winter weather Sunday morning. The winter storm is forecasted to bring ice and heavy snow to large portions of the state, especially in middle and west Tennessee.
TDOT urges drivers to be alert to changing weather conditions, and based on information from the National Weather Service, is urging drivers to avoid travel between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning.
“Our supplies are stocked, and our crews are mobilized,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said. “We need drivers to understand that it takes time to clear and treat the roads, and it is never safe to travel in icy conditions. If you must get out, please be mindful of our crews. Work with us – move over and slow down.”
Crews have been applying salt-brine pre-treatment to TDOT-owned roads throughout the state and treating freezing fog issues throughout the weekend. Once the storm begins, TDOT will be operating trucks 24 hours a day throughout the event.
TDOT will be temporarily expanding its HELP roadside assistance program in middle and west Tennessee starting Sunday night to cover all of I-40 between Memphis and Nashville. HELP Operators will be performing wellness checks and monitoring roadway conditions.
For winter weather tips and travel information, and a regional breakdown of TDOT winter weather supplies and equipment, visit the TDOT web site at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/inclement-weather/ice---snow.html.
For the latest on road conditions, check TDOT SmartWay before you go: https://smartway.tn.gov.
