Forecasters are calling for significant snow accumulation overnight Saturday into Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the county beginning 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday.
The storm could bring 3-7 inches of snow to the area, with locally higher amounts possible. That much snow could make travel impossible in some areas.
Cumberland County Road Superintendent Scott Blaylock said, “If you don’t have to be out in the snow, don’t.”
That’s because the roads in the county can be hazardous during winter storms.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported earlier in the winter that it had replenished its salt and brine stocks and are ready to respond to ice and snow events.
The state crews focus first on interstates and high-traffic state routes before moving on to secondary state routes.
Blaylock said his crew will be standing by to start plowing county roads once the snow falls.
“We don’t pretreat because we have so many miles of roads, and the brine isn’t effective on the chip-and-seal roads,” Blaylock told the Chronicle earlier this week.
At night, a crew remains on call to assist with emergency services, but the plowing stops.
“You can’t make much headway on these country roads at night,” Blaylock said.
The county has more than 1,000 miles of county roads — the roads the county is responsible for upkeep.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation handles snow removal on state highways like Hwy. 127 or Peavine Rd. The Crossville street department takes care of snow removal on city streets.
Blaylock said when a winter storm hits, the county will plow and salt major county roads.
“We focus on the connector roads, get the curves and intersections and go on to the next,” he said.
If you must be out on the roads during a winter storm, TDOT offered the following tips for motorists:
•Slow down
•Leave plenty of room between your vehicle and others
•Use different driving tactics in snow and ice: slower speed, slower acceleration, slower steering and slower braking
•Give snow plows plenty of space
•Be prepared before you leave home — check on state road conditions by calling 511 from your cellular phone or visiting www.tn511.com; clear snow and ice from all your windows and lights; and give yourself extra time
