Rainfall during the first half of November was well below normal, less than half of what would normally fall during the first two weeks of the month. It is expected the remainder of the month will continue to be below normal. There is a threat of wet weather for Thanksgiving and maybe even a snow shower Thanksgiving, night but nothing significant. Looks like a warm up to the 50s will come for the first few days of December.
Before long, residents of the Plateau will be measuring how much snow fell in their neighborhoods.
The National Weather Service recommends a snowboard painted white, about 16 inches in diameter, laying flat in the open. Make sure snowboards and sleds are used away from trees or obstructions.
Persons measuring snow on the ground with a yardstick are encouraged to take several readings and average them. This is because depths can vary. Send snow totals anytime to weather1@charter.net.
An interesting and frightening weather tidbit out of southern Egypt this week. Severe storms and flooding drove hordes of dangerous scorpions into the streets and homes and 503 people were stung and had to be treated with Anti-Venom. Thankfully all survived.
