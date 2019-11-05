Crossville received over 4 inches of rain between Oct. 25 and 31, but we have been seeing lots of sunny days since the day after Halloween. The strong cold front also brought our first snow flurries of the season and dropped the wind chill index to 20 degrees. For the next couple of weeks we are going to have cold fronts moving in about every three days and those will bring a little precipitation from time to time as well as reinforcing the cool air. Rain chances will be with us on Thursday and snow flurries possible again Thursday night followed by highs only in the 40s on Friday. Now that we are back on standard time, it is pretty much dark by 5:15 but it starts getting daylight around 5:30 in the morning.
October ended about two degrees above normal on temperatures and who will soon forget how the month began with us hitting 90 degrees on Oct. 1-3, breaking the all-time record for the month with 91 degrees. Precipitation was also a big story as we ended with 6.76 inches in Crossville which was double the average amount for the month and the fifth wettest October on record. Rain amounts were even heavier in the south half of the county with Lake Tansi and Vandever getting over 8 inches. Our rain total in town for the year is now 59 inches and that is 11 inches above normal.
November can be a wild month of weather. Nov. 10, 2002, brought the worst tornado on record in Cumberland County, an F3 that was on the ground for 12 miles across the county with the worst hitting Vandever and Lake Tansi with four fatalities. Nov. 2 and 3 of 1966 brought the biggest snowstorm on record in this area for November with amounts ranging from 7 to 15 inches from Crossville to Nashville.
You can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net.
