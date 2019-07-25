The frustration Crossville Police Det. Tim Vandever felt was mirrored on his face. He was investigating a heroin drug overdose in the city, a scene that is becoming more common. And, in the case of an expectant mother, he can’t arrest her.
The cost of treating a baby born into addiction averages $90,000 a year, a bill paid by taxpayers. It is a common issue in communities across the country — what to do with expectant mothers who are addicts.
Crossville Police on July 9 responded to Maranatha Lane on a report of a woman seven and one-half months pregnant who was lying on the kitchen floor, not breathing. Sptl. Josh Mangas was one of the first officers to arrive and found the 23-year-old woman “with pinpoint pupils, a faint pulse and breathing shallowly.”
Narcan was administered to the victim, and that kept her alive until Crossville Fire and Rescue and Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency personnel arrived and took over treatment.
The woman regained consciousness just before being rushed to Cumberland Medical Center, where her treatment continued in the emergency room.
The woman admitted to emergency workers she uses heroin daily. Inside the home police found a bag of a white powdery substance that was identified as heroin to the officers. Also found was a “cutting agent” used with the heroin and drug paraphernalia.
It was the sixth reported heroin overdose in the county in a week, although one later was determined to be a methamphetamine overdose.
Just three days later, Cumberland County sheriff’s investigators launched an investigation into the overdose death of a 31-year-old woman who died at a Circle Park residence. Her brother told investigators that his sister, who lived on S. Webb Ave., had a history of substance abuse. He believed she was “coming off liquor.” She drank every day, he said. He added she abused “pills, meth and marijuana,” The report states, when found, she had been dead for some time.
And, on July 13, Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies dispatched to a Fuller Lane address found a 34-year-old man lying on a garage floor, unconscious and barely breathing. Deputies gave chest compressions until the man regained consciousness.
Narcan was not administered on this call because deputies found methamphetamine. The man was transported to Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room for additional treatment.
During the dark hours of July 23-24 law enforcement and an ambulance was dispatched to an address on a report of an 11-year-old overdosing on prescribed pills and by drinking a hand sanitizing lotion. Investigators said it appeared more of a cry for help considering only three pills were taken.
And, the same night city police and an ambulance were dispatched to a Harper Lane address on a report of a man unconscious from an overdose of pills. The man regained consciousness as police arrived and he was transported to the emergency room for treatment.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that in 2017, 14 persons in Cumberland County died from overdoses and 10 died from alcohol-induced causes. This compares to a total of 847 deaths in the county recorded that year.
CDC reports 11 drug and alcohol deaths reported in 2016, compared to 794 deaths in the county. Figures were not available by category for 2015, but in 2014 it was reported that 25 persons died from drug or alcohol-induced causes and 27 in 2012.
Crossville Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris South said paramedics and emergency medical technicians with his department in recent weeks have responded to two known drug houses in response to reports of patients in cardiac arrest.
Both were caused by drug abuse.
“We went from doing CPR to fighting them in the back of the ambulance,” South said. It is not uncommon for someone revived from a drug-induced episode to awake confused and disoriented and fight with those trying to save that person’s life.
While figures on how much Narcan has been used to revive persons suffering drug overdoses are not available, South said the usage has dramatically climbed since Crossville police and firefighters began carrying the drug in their vehicles. Narcan, or Naloxone, works on all opioid derivatives but does not work on persons suffering an overdose from methamphetamines.
“It has been extremely helpful in saving lives,” South said of Narcan. “It does not hurt a patient. If we don’t know the cause (of someone not breathing or having a pulse), we administer it.” The drug reverses the effects of an overdose of heroin or some types of painkillers.
In the case of the expectant mother, Det. Vandever found it hard to accept that no charges could be filed against the woman. Vandever met with the Crossville staff of the District Attorney’s Office and found them to be equally frustrated. Most of the cases prosecutors have to deal with in Criminal Court involve drug abuse or addiction of some kind.
The Tennessee General Assembly has more than once tried to address the growing problem of expectant moms whose addictions causes great harm to their unborn. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has made great strides in research in treating babies born into addiction. Chances are more favorable for the health of the child than in the past, but the long-range damage done to children is still being studied.
“It is a real epidemic,” South said this week. The costs of the alcohol, opioid and drug addiction on society is staggering. Those on the front line — the first responders — agree something different has to be done.
Future stories will delve into what the community can do, if new or a tweak of existing laws are needed, impact on families, experts and medical personnel who treat addicts and babies born into addiction, the court system and interviews with addicts to foster a better understanding of what Cumberland County is facing.
Readers are encouraged to submit topics they would like to see covered, or to share personal experiences.
(Editor’s note: A future installment of the series will be dedicated to where help can be found for those wanting help out of addiction.)
