A Cumberland County woman will probably think twice before she travels down county roads with headlights on bright beam after she was pulled over by a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy who later charged her with multiple drug offenses.
Amy Michelle Arnold, 32, who provided addresses on Vandever Rd. and Sandy Creek Rd., is charged with possession of cocaine, simple possession of Suboxone, simple possession of Xanax, simple possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and driving on a suspended license.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Feb. 14 near the Dollar General Store in Mayland, according to Deputy Chance Dixon’s report.
Dixon wrote that he was traveling on Hwy. 70 N. in the Mayland area when a driver of a car failed to dim headlights as the two passed.
Dixon stopped the vehicle and identified Arnold as the driver. Arnold told the deputy that her driver’s license was suspended and she, according to Dixon’s report, gave permission to search her vehicle.
Crossville Police K-9 Officer Crystal Massey was called to the scene to assist in the search and located something hidden in Arnold’s clothing. She was then taken to the Justice Center for a search.
As officers attempted to take Arnold into custody, the report states, a short struggle took place, resulting in the resisting charge.
A crystal substance was later found in the back seat of the patrol car, scattered on the seat and floor where Arnold had been sitting.
A search inside the Justice Center yielded deputies cocaine, two pills and a Suboxone strip.
Arnold was placed under $41,000 bond.
