It took a Cumberland County jury around 30 minutes to find Warren Nostrom, 77, formerly of Lake Tansi, guilty in the September 2018 shooting death of his estranged wife, Joy Nostrom, Birchwood Apts., and her boyfriend, Wallen Gunter, of North Carolina.
The shootings took place in the parking lot of the school bus garage located off Genesis Rd.
Under state law, Nostrom will be required to serve a life sentence with possibility of parole after serving 51 years in prison.
Nostrom will be back in court on Jan. 19 to learn whether his sentences will be served at the same time (concurrently) or one after the other (consecutively.)
