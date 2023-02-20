John Warren Nostrom — barring an appeals court reversal of his conviction — saw his last day in Cumberland County Criminal Court when his motion for a new trial was rejected by the trial court judge.
Nostrom, 79, on Sept. 16, 2021, was convicted of gunning down his estranged wife, Joy Nostrom, 58, and her boyfriend, Mark Gunter, 54, of North Carolina. Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie imposed the state-mandated two life-time sentences.
While Tennessee law allows for a first probation hearing after just over 51 years have been served, at Nostrom’s age, the chances of being paroled out of prison is not likely.
The jury took just over 30 minutes to unanimously agree Nostrom had shot down Joy Nostrom and Gunter. Because he was under an order of protection, Nostrom was not supposed to be in possession of a weapon when the murders took place.
Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch had a lot of evidence to present to the jury, but it may have been Nostrom’s hours-long, rambling statement to investigators in the early morning hours after the shootings — including stalking actions — that proved to be influential in the jury’s decision.
Since the burden of truth in a motion for a new trial lies with defense attorneys, Sam Hudson outlined the reasons he was seeking a new trial. He repeated some arguments previously listed in pre-trial motions, questioning Nostrom’s diminished mental capacity.
After the double slayings, Nostrom turned the gun in his hand on himself, striking himself once in the hairline on his forehead. He was flown to Erlanger’s trauma center and hours later — with head wrapped in a bandage — released and taken to the county jail.
Hudson and co-counsel Howard Upchurch have argued in the past Nostrom should not have been questioned because of the claim of early stage dementia and the medication he was on during his treatment at Erlanger.
To make matters worse for the defense, Hudson argued, there were several encounters and hearings over Nostrom’s mental competency and ability to assist counsel in his defense of the charges.
An expert witness lined up for the trial told Nostrom’s attorneys their client suffered from early onset of dementia and “the recognizant ability of a six-year-old child.” Three days before the trial was to begin, that expert informed defense attorneys he would “no longer be available to assist in the trial.”
“No way in a three-day period could we secure another expert,” Hudson argued during the recent hearing. It is Hudson’s belief that there is no way Nostrom could come up with a plan to murder the two.
Hudson also argued that late evidence in the case revolving around Gunter’s name change and past criminal history should have been cause to delay the trial to allow the defense time for a thorough vetting of Gunter.
The final argument in the hearing was over the denial of a motion to sever the two shooting deaths in to separate trials. Hudson’s argument is defense attorneys would prepare a different argument in defending the estranged wife’s shooting as it would in the Gunter case.
When it was time for Hatch to counter the motion, the prosecutor was brief.
“There was an order of protection … he was to get rid of all firearms … a few days later he used a firearm to kill two people,” Hatch said.
Hatch referred to a “Dr. Montgomery” who testified Nostrom was competent to assist in his defense and to stand trial and that the killings of Joy Nostrom and Gunter “are not separable.”
McKenzie, with little comment, said the court was holding to rulings made prior to trial and in previous hearings. While the defense expert witness “changed his opinion days before the trial,” that would have not changed the outcome.
As for the controversy surrounding Gunter’s history and name change, McKenzie took note that the conviction was for an old low-level assault case “and would not have changed anything.”
McKenzie then denied motion for a new trial. It appears defense attorneys will now forward their appeal to the Tennessee Court of Appeals in continuing efforts to get a new trial.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
• John Wesley Baker Jr., 30, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of property of up to $1,000, pleaded guilty to theft of property of up $1,000 and is to serve 10 days at 75% and pay $1,300 restitution which is to be converted to a civil debt. The second theft count was dropped. The charges stem from the theft of items from a carport on April 23, 2020, and investigated by the sheriff’s department.
• Jacob Elliott Crisman, 22, pleaded guilty to an information charging reckless endangerment and is to serve 48 hours in jail, obtain alcohol and drug assessment and followup, is fined $350 and is placed on supervised probation for 11 months, 29 days. The charge stems from an Aug. 23, 2020, arrest by THP Trooper Jake Bramer.
• Jordyn Shae Howard, 27, charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, felon in possession of handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to possession of less than .5 grams of meth and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, consecutive to her current state probation. All items seized during the Oct. 6, 2021, arrest are to be forfeited. Several others were present in the residence making prosecution in the case difficult, leading to the resolution of the case.
• Derek Alan Litmanm, 53, driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a felon and received a seven-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, He pleaded guilty to the Jan. 13, 2021, arrest by Fairfield Glade Police as a Range II offender and if he violates conditions and terms of probation, will be required to serve seven years at 35%.
• Brian Daniel McNeal, 33, charged with driving under the influence, per se, fourth offense driving under the influence and second offense driving on a revoked license, pleaded guilty to first offense driving under the influence, is to serve 48 hours in jail, was fined $350, is to obtain alcohol and drug assessment and followup and was placed on probation for 11 months, 29 days. The charge stems from a Nov. 12, 2020, arrest by CPD.
• Daniel Glenn McNeal, age not available, driving under the influence, per se, pleaded guilty to the charge, is to serve 48 hours in jail, was fined $350, is to obtain alcohol and drug assessment and followup and placed on probation for 11 months, 29 days.
