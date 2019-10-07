They say lightning doesn’t strike in the same place twice, but one might be hard-pressed to convince North Cumberland Elementary School SRO Scott Iles of this. For the second time in a year, Iles has been struck by a vehicle while directing after-school traffic.
The volume of traffic on Hwy. 127 N. is common knowledge and is especially busy in the mornings and afternoons with school traffic.
The latest incident occurred Sept. 27 when Iles was directing traffic around the driveway to the school located off Hwy. 127 N. In this incident, he was not seriously hurt. The driver of the vehicle that struck Iles did not stop to check on the officer.
It is not known whether the driver was aware that the officer had been struck.
Iles wrote in his report that he saw traffic backing up and being blocked in both directions, so he attempted to unsnarl the gridlock by moving the traffic traveling north. He then noticed that vehicles traveling south were crossing a double-yelllow line into oncoming traffic.
“This had caused three lanes of travel on a two-lane road and unsafe conditions,” Iles wrote in his report. “I was walking north up the highway to stop the south traffic when I was struck on my left shoulder by the mirror of a truck.”
The truck, traveling an estimated 20 mph, failed to stop. Iles said he was unable to get a description of the vehicle.
Iles continued working school traffic until the gridlock ended and then went to see about his injuries.
“I still have a lot of pain and loss of function from the previous time I was hit,” Iles noted.
In January, Iles was seriously injured when he was struck by a 2014 Ford Focus. The impact of that crash sent Iles into the windshield about 50 feet from where he was standing when struck.
Iles was airlifted from the scene and flown to The University of Tennessee Medical Center as a precaution. He was treated for a cracked sternum, damage to his knee and received more than 200 stitches to his head.
Students at the school made a “Get Well” banner for Iles, and he was able to return to work after a few weeks of recovery.
As for the latest incident, Iles reports he is still suffering soreness but expects a full recovery. The incident renews the call for motorists to use caution when traveling in school zones.
