Allie Stover, center, eighth-grade student at North Cumberland Elementary, proudly displays the FRA Branch 294 Certificate of Achievement for first place, the FRA Southeast Region Certificate of Achievement for first place, and finally her beautifully engraved plaque, Certificate of Recognition, as well as a $1000 check from FRA National Headquarters for winning third place in the National Americanism Essay Contest, whose theme this year was “What My Vote Means to Me.” On her left is Stuart Litman, chairman, FRA Branch 294 Americanism Essay Contest; and on the right, Peter Dellarco, president, FRA Branch 294.