Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294 is once again pleased to announce that Allie Stover, a North Cumberland Elementary eighth-grader, has won third place in the Fleet Reserve Association National Americanism Essay Contest. The theme was "What My Vote Means to Me.”
Earlier this year, Allie won first place in the Branch 294 Americanism Essay Contest competing against eighth-grade submissions from the nine Cumberland County elementary schools. Her achievement rewarded Allie $150 and a Certificate of Achievement. Her essay was forwarded to the FRA Southeast Region where she again won first place. Allie’s essay was judged against eighth-grade student submittals from 33 branches located in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina including those branches located in Central and South America. She received a check and a Certificate of Achievement.
Her winning essay was submitted to the Americanism Essay Chairman and staff located in Alexandria, VA, for evaluation. Allie’s essay was judged against eighth-grade students submitting from elementary schools located in eight regions consisting of roughly 170 branches located in the United States including Japan and the Philippines. Her essay won third place in the eighth-grade category. She received $1000 for her submission, an attractive plaque citing her achievement and a Certificate of Recognition.
FRA Branch 294 is very proud of Allie Stover and her achievements. The branch wishes her the best of luck with anticipation of seeing her essay submittal in the 2020-2021 Americanism Essay Contest whose theme will be posted in the paper in the next several months. FRA Branch congratulates Allie with a strong “Bravo Zulu,” a naval signal, conveyed by flag hoist or voice radio, signifying "well done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.