Eileen Lynn Baragona Norris built up a sizable criminal court file between September 2020 and July 2021 and was facing years in prison.
Her attorney, Cynthia Fields Davis, was able to wrap all her charges up into a package negotiation, having already served 195 days in jail. The catch is, if she violates her probation, Norris will be facing eight years in prison.
As it stands now, Norris was given credit for the 195 days already served and agreed to serve an additional six months in jail at 30% as a Range 1 offender, followed by the balance of eight years on supervised probation.
Norris, 37, was in court facing two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of up to $1,000 and two count of driving under the influence.
Norris pleaded guilty Nov. 15 to one count of possession of meth with intent, theft of property of up to $1,000 and two counts of DUI. Remaining charges — including those in boundover status — were dropped.
In exchange for her guilty plea, Norris received an eight-year sentence with six months to serve and the balance on supervised probation, forfeits any and all items seized during her arrests, was fined $720 and court costs and is to pay $430 restitution.
The meth charge stems from a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigation launched by a traffic stop on July 6, 2021; the theft charge on Sept. 21, 2020, involving a pressure washer and clothing investigated by Crossville Police Department; and, the DUI charges on July 6, 2021, and on a date not listed.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
• Bobby Gene Barnes, 43, charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property of more than $2,500, pleaded guilty to joyriding and was granted judicial diversion, setting aside the plea for a two-year supervised probationary period, If successful, he will be able to petition the court to have the charge removed from his permanent record. Fine and court costs were waived.
The charge stems from the Aug. 8, 2020, theft of a 1996 Ford Ranger pickup in Westel investigated by CCSO Sgt. Mitchell Ward.
• Jase Al Ray Bowman, 26, DUI and simple possession, pleaded guilty to DUI, was fined $350 and is to pay court costs, 48 hours in jail, loss of driving privileges for one year, to attend MADD impact panel and placed on probation for 11 months and 29 days. Simple possession charge was dropped.
The charge stems from a July 17, 2021, traffic stop by CCSO Deputy Nathan Lewis.
• Justin Riley Hedgecoth, 20, underage driving while impaired and evading arrest, pleaded guilty to evading arrest and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Sentence was set aside under terms of judicial diversion and if probation terms and conditions are met, he will be eligible to petition the court to remove the charges from his record.
The charge stems from a May 21 arrest during a CPD traffic stop by Lt. Dustin Lester.
• Joe Grant Lane, 58, charged with DUI, pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $350, to pay court costs, serve 48 hours in jail, loss of driving privileges for one year and placed on probation for 11 months and 29 days. The charge stems from a March 20, 2021, traffic stop by CCSO Deputy Dakota Rucker.
• John William Sharpe, 52, charged with theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $10,000 and received a three-year sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender. Sharpe is being given credit for 126 days already served, is to pay restitution, if any, and court costs were waived.
The charge stems from the March 1, 2021, theft of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado investigated by CPD Det. Jonathon Tollett and Ptl. Andrew King.
• Joseph Tyler Smith, 26, charged with violation of the sex offender registry form requirements, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a one-year sentence to be served at 30% with no less than 90 days to be served. The charge stems from July 7 arrest.
• Joshua Ray Cox, 38, pleaded guilty to an information charging felon in possession of a weapon and simple possession of meth and received a two-year suspended sentence with 30 days to be served and fine and court costs waived. Cox was granted a long-term in-house treatment furlough through Hope Center Ministries.
The meth charge stems from an Oct. 25 arrest and the weapons charge from a Jan. 20 arrest during a CPD traffic stop on Peavine Rd. during which he was found with a rifle.
• Tifanny Ladonna Dyhr, 41, pleaded guilty to an information charging reckless endangerment and received an 11-month-and-29-day suspended sentence with 48 hours to serve, was fined $350, to attend alcohol and safety school and MADD Impact Panel.
• Cedric Grooms, 35, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of meth with intent to sell and received an eight-year suspended sentence with four months to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender and the balance on supervised probation.
The charge stems from an Oct. 31 traffic stop during which meth and scales were seized.
• Rhonda Nicole Howard, 36, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempt to possess a Schedule II drug for resale and received a three-year suspended sentence with six months to serve at 75% and the balance on supervised probation. Fine and court costs were waived and the sentence is to be served concurrently with a probation violation case.
The charge stems from a Nov. 1 search at a Market St., Crab Orchard, residence during which fentanyl was seized.
• Levi Adam Miller, 34, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent and received an eight-year suspended sentence with 60 days to serve at 75% and credit for 46 days already served. The balance is to be served on supervised probation and all items seized during the arrest are to be forfeited.
The charge stems from a CCSO traffic stop on Hwy. 70 E. of a vehicle in which Miller was a passenger.
