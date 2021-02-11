A Crossville area man who walked away from a litter pickup detail last month pleaded guilty to felony escape and had a year sentence in jail tacked onto to the sentence he was serving.
Michael Eugene Norris, 53, 4552 Sparta Hwy., appeared in Cumberland County Criminal Court last week and pleaded guilty an information charging the Class E felony.
This action by-passed a preliminary hearing in General Sessions Court and presentation of the charge against him to the grand jury. As a Range 1 offender, the sentence will be served at 30 percent. There was no jail time credit in the arrangement.
In early January, Norris appeared in Criminal Court and pleaded guilty to a probation violation. He was on probation for two years after he pleaded guilty in February 2019 to theft of property of more than $1,000, home improvement fraud of more than $1,000, possession of a weapon by a felon and two counts of simple possession.
Those charges were filed against him in October 2017 by investigators with the sheriff’s office.
Norris received a two-year prison sentence but under early release rules of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, he was released on supervised probation.
Norris was assigned to a litter pickup detail and on Jan. 21, fled from work group that was picking up trash on Hwy. 70 W. near the Pomona Market.
Norris remained free for a few hours until he notified authorities he wanted to turn himself in.
Norris was found standing in a driveway in the 3000 block of Old Hwy. 70 and surrendered without incident.
The escape sentence is to be served consecutive — or after — the probation violation sentence is served.
