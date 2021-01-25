Michael Eugene Norris may have second thoughts after he fled from a work detail while serving two sentences for probation violation.
Despite surrendering about an hour or so later, he now faces a new charge of escape.
The incident occurred Jan. 20 in the area of Pomona Market on Hwy. 70 W., according to Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox.
Norris, 53, of 4552 Sparta Hwy., was part of a work detail made up of trusties from the Cumberland County Jail assigned to pick up litter from the side of the road.
Just two weeks earlier, Norris appeared in Criminal Court and pleaded guilty to probation violation on a two-year sentence and was to serve the balance of that sentence and a probation violation sentence from General Sessions Court of ten months.
Norris was on probation in Criminal Court after pleading guilty in February 2019 to theft of property of more than $1,000, home improvement fraud of more than $1,000, possession of a weapon by a felon and two counts of simple possession.
Those charges stem from sheriff’s office investigations dated back as far as October 2017.
Norris received a two-year prison sentence but was released early under rules of the Tennessee Department of Corrections. He was on supervised probation when new charges and other probation violations resulted in his probation being revoked.
It is not certain how much time Norris had left to serve in jail under state guidelines, but he was near the end of his sentence when he decided to walk away from the work crew.
Norris’ flight prompted a widespread manhunt by the sheriff’s deputies, Crossville Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Deputy Thomas Henderson wrote in his report that about two hours later he received information Norris was standing in the driveway at 3433 Old Hwy. 70 wanting to turn himself in to authorities.
Henderson and other deputies converged on the residence, and Henderson wrote in his report he found Norris in the driveway with hands on his head.
He was taken back into custody and jailed on a new probation violation warrant and felony escape.
No bond was set, and Norris will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the escape charge.
