Jameson Wall, an 8-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder, was in need of a friend.
So was a stray dog named Sushi.
Through non-profit animal welfare and rescue organization FOCCAS (Focus on Cumberland County Animal Safety), these two were able to meet and become best friends, as well as a safe home for each other.
Sushi became a formally-trained service pet for Wall, and has been a great source of comfort to him since—accompanying him to hospital visits for his PANS (Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome) diagnosis and reducing his pain and anxiety by being there for him.
FOCCAS is no stranger to these stories. They have plenty: a three-legged dog adopted by a man who was also missing a leg, a rescued pet that passed the audition test to become a therapy dog in Washington, DC.
“All our rescues are special, and we love hearing from their pet parents over the months and years following the dates they leave us,” said Dr. Mark Hendrixson, vice president of FOCCAS.
According to Hendrixon, FOCCAS has successfully rescued, rehabilitated and found loving homes for 462 dogs and 92 cats since its creation.
FOCCAS was originally created to design and build a new intake and quarantine center for the Cumberland County Animal Shelter when administrators discovered the shelter couldn’t handle all the pets in need, even with additional holding space.
Citizens were calling the organization for help when the shelter or Animal Control was closed or too full.
Subsequently, the group’s mission evolved into rescuing sick, injured, abandoned and surrendered pets.
“Because the people of Cumberland County and other animal enthusiasts — previous adopters, pet lovers and believers in our cause — were generous in their support, we were able to exceed many of our goals for 2022,” Hendrixson said.
While many of the weekly adoptions FOCCAS processed were to local and regional “pet parents,” FOCCAS also transported newly-adopted pets through Rescue Riders to the Northeast and Great Lakes regions.
“Tennesseans from Sevierville to Nashville and Chattanooga, and folks from nearly all the neighboring states — Florida, Missouri, Ohio and even Wisconsin — drove to Crossville to adopt our pets,” Hendrixson said.
Additionally, 29 canines and 25 felines were helped through the organization’s Distressed Animal Fund, which is designed to cover veterinary treatment of pets injured by cars or other animals, cruelty cases, malnutrition or affected by such deadly diseases as Parvo and cancer.
Expenses averaged just over $1,000 for each of these animals.
For the immense workload that comes with animal rescue, FOCCAS depends on its volunteers.
“We couldn’t function, let alone flourish, without our volunteers, who now number more than 70,” said volunteer coordinator Randi Mathis.
“Some people help a little when they can and some are very involved, collectively logging around 1,200 or more hours per month.
Mathis said there are a myriad of ways to be involved, such as transporting pets to be treated by a veterinarian, reviewing applications, fostering rescues and animal care.
“Whatever your talents or interests, the level of involvement you wish to nurture, whether you want to do things sitting at your home table or standing in the middle of a bunch of puppies, FOCCAS has a place for you,” Hendrixson said. “We will gratefully accept your monetary donations as well.”
FOCCAS has not limited itself to only helping animals, as the organization has been investing in local education.
According to Education Director Ellen Rosenfeldt, FOCCAS also placed 596 books of 60 distinct titles among the libraries of nearly a dozen elementary schools and the Art Circle Public Library.
Rosenfeldt also participated in after-school programs and spoke at Boy Scout and Girl Scout pet badge sessions, teaching youth about good pet care.
FOCCAS also installed a “Buddy Bench” at two schools; a bench on the playground that allows students to signal if they need a friend. Rosenfeldt said FOCCAS plans to place others this year.
Those interested in volunteering can reach Mathis by text or call at 847-917-0055, or can email foccas.rescue@gmail.com. For more information about FOCCAS’ work, visit www.foccas-tn.org.
