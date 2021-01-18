The environmental committee of the Cumberland County Commission voted to table any further discussion of a noise ordinance in the county.
“At this point, there have been no further episodes on Sawmill Rd.,” Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, told the committee Tuesday night.
The issue had been brought forward last summer when a new property owner moved to the residential and agricultural area of Sawmill Rd. in the Cumberland Homesteads. The new owner built a dirt track to practice motocross racing.
Neighbors said the noise from one motorcycle on the track was too loud, disrupting them in their homes.
The committee had been set to discuss establishing noise rules, but Stone asked that discussion be delayed until there are further issues supported by specific data including time of day, date, duration and decibel level at the property line.
“I think having specific data will eliminate any personal bias and assist us in crafting an appropriate resolution, if we need one,” she said.
“At the same time, I’d like to encourage everyone in Cumberland County to live by the Golden Rule — treat their neighbors as they would like to be treated. And I think if everyone will do this, we won’t need extra rules.”
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, supported Stone’s motion, adding that a majority of the committee could bring the topic back up for discussion.
“All this does is put it on the back burner,” Wilson said.
Stone added, “And hopefully we won’t need it, but as the county grows and more people are coming in, we may need it.”
The motion was unanimously approved.
In other action, the committee approved the 2021 Cumberland County road list. This official listing of county roads includes 1,752 roads totaling 1,022 miles.
“The only thing that has changed is the length of Cold Springs Rd. from a half a mile to 2.7 road miles,” David Gibson, 4th District commissioner, said.
There have been no roads added or removed since the 2020 road list was approved, he said, and no requested name changes.
Jim Black, 8th District commissioner, moved to approve the road list, supported by Sue York, 1st District commissioner. The motion was unanimously approved.
No further action has been taken on a request to lower the speed limit on Cumberland Lakes Dr. From 55 mph to 35 mph.
When the committee last met, a petition with the signatures of seven of the eight homeowners in favor of the changes was presented. However, the community had not yet surveyed all the property owners along the five mile length of the road.
Jerry Cooper, 7th District Commissioner, Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner, and Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, were not present.
