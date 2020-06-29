A Crossville man was seriously injured in a fire that authorities believe he set during a domestic situation that escalated rapidly Saturday morning on Short Rd., just off E. First St.
A Crossville Police spokesman at 9 a.m. Monday said he had not seen a report on the incident but would forward information to the Chronicle when it became available. A report was not available at 1 p.m. at deadline.
What is known is that around 9 a.m. Saturday is Crossville Police were dispatched to a residence on Short Rd. on a report of a domestic situation ongoing. When first officers arrived on the scene, they reported seeing smoke coming from the residence.
A short time later an unidentified woman and child or children escaped from the house and reported that the house was on fire. Crossville firefighters responded to the scene but were staged until it was determined from witnesses that the man inside the residence was not armed.
Firefighters then quickly extinguished the fire, but there was no immediate sign of the man who was inside.
By this time Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene to assist and a short time later the suspect was found beneath a table, unresponsive.
The man was treated at the scene for several minutes before being transferred to Cumberland Medical Center and reports to the Chronicle indicate he was later transferred to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he remains, condition unknown.
The family dynamics of the occupants is not known. Fire and police investigators were back on the scene Monday morning. An update will be posted on line when it becomes available.
