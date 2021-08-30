Dozens of people attended last Thursday’s Cumberland County school board meeting. Those unable to find a seat in the meeting room stood in the lobby, among these being Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton.
They witnessed a meeting that lasted four hours, featuring cheers and boos from the crowd and subsequent admonitions of “point of order,” and lengthy discussions on mask mandates in response to rising COVID-19 numbers in the area.
Opinions among the audience were divided.
Willie Watts said he hopes the board won’t impose mask mandates again, as they did last year, and questioned how absences were being handled for students out with the virus or quarantine.
“We’re dragging our feet,” he said. “The kids don’t know if they’re finals exempt.”
Cumberland County high schools allow students who meet certain grade and attendance standards to skip their final exams.
Deborah Marlow, a resident of the Homestead community, begged the board to mandate wearing masks.
“It worked last year,” she said. “I have a 6-year-old and 3-year-old who can’t be vaccinated.”
School board chairman Jim Inman, 1st District, said the board hasn’t yet discussed a mask mandate.
“Any parent is allowed to have their child wear a mask,” he said.
Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of local school mask mandates. On the other hand, Morgan McDonald, deputy commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health, speaking to school superintendents during a conference call, said schools can control the spread of the surging delta variant through such community mitigation efforts as masking and vaccinations.
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced Monday it is launching investigations into Tennessee and four other states to determine if policies prohibiting school mask mandates prevents students with disabilities from “safely returning to in-person education, in violation of Federal law.”
Board member Robert Safdie, 2nd District, supports a mask mandate.
He passed out a data sheet showing the increase in local COVID-19 cases from mid-July to late August in relevant age groups from 6-9 and 22-25. Although he said the board has not been presented with evidence that the school system is a “super spreader event,” a term used by the medical community to describe a gathering in which an infection rate is above a certain level, COVID-19 is spreading in the school system.
On Friday, schools reported 191 students and 36 staff members were positive for COVID-19 with another 360 students and 14 staff members in quarantine due to exposure to someone with the virus. That’s up from the week before when 161 students and 21 staff were positive for COVID-19, with 317 students and three staff members in quarantine.
Parents must consider insisting their children wear masks to protect themselves, Safdie wrote in the handout, and others. He added that freedom is not free and requires personal responsibility. Wearing a mask is a responsible action, he noted, and without responsible behavior the COVID-19 spread might get worse.
Safdie proposed a motion that students should wear a mask when going to the nurse’s station. He withdraw the motion after failing to garner support.
“I don’t think we can mandate it,” said Stace Karge, 9th District representative.
Safdie also failed with a motion asking Director of Schools Ina Maxwell to inform parents to stress to their children the importance of wearing masks when in the nurse’s office.
In his final motion, Safdie proposed that Maxwell survey the parents of high school students to determine the vaccination status of the latter, with the results remaining anonymous.
Board attorney Earl Patton interjected, saying that wouldn’t be a good idea. Safdie withdrew the motion, drawing applause from a number of people in the back of the room.
Sexton, stepping to the podium from outside the meeting room, said the pandemic is a longterm problem that won’t go away.
“The challenge is how we get through the next five to 10 years. You have the authority to set where you want to go. You can’t just shut down the school system, but you do have the option for remote learning on an individual basis,” Sexton said.
Maxwell, speaking outside the meeting, said they’re following state education guidelines regarding the quarantining of students.
While the state can’t mandate quarantining for school districts, they’ve established mandatory guidelines.
An individual testing positive for COVID-19 is required to isolate at home for at least 10 days. If they come in close contact with an infected person, they can return to school after seven days of quarantining if they test negative. Otherwise, they have to quarantine at home for 10 days.
Nurse Supervisor Marsha Polson said the school system is informing the Cumberland County Health Department when they learn of a positive case. Nurses are no longer calling parents of students who may have been in close contact, instead allowing the health department to make those calls.
Quarantine is at the direction of the health department or a medical provider, she added, not the school system.
Exceptions to quarantining are made if a vaccinated student or teacher comes in close contact with an infected person or if both the infected and non-infected individuals were wearing masks. The non-infected person can remain in school but must wear a mask for 14 days and have their symptoms monitored.
As to going to class, Maxwell said there will be varying methods of communication between the school and student to document attendance policy. These include parents completing an attendance form provided at the beginning of the quarantine documenting the days of instruction while quarantined. The form must be returned to the attendance clerk when the student returns to school.
Communication between school and student can be done through Remind, phone calls, emails and, with the teacher’s discretion, Zoom.
Teachers determine how completed work is submitted. Methods include email attachments, hard copies and Google Classroom uploads.
For high school students, test exemptions will be granted as normal with the aforementioned attendance documentation, Maxwell said.
