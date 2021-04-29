A hastily called meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education ended Wednesday night after about an hour of discussion, with no votes taken on the mask mandate in the schools.
The mask mandate remains in place — for now at least — after questions were raised about the short notice of the meeting and the school system’s potential liability for the health of students and staff.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative and chairman of the board, said he called the meeting after Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order Tuesday removing the authority of county mayors to issue mask mandates in counties.
“I called this very quickly because I feel like he has put us in a bad situation,” Inman said. “I would give anything if he had done this two weeks ago or waited 20 more days.”
Schools are in the middle of administering state-mandated tests this week, he said. He wanted to avoid any disruption that could come from parents sending students to schools without a mask.
“They don’t need that distraction, not right now,” he said.
Legal Questions
BOE Attorney Earl Patton said the board needed to consider several points before taking action on the mask mandate, most recently addressed at the April 22 meeting of the board where a motion to make masks optional failed with a 4-5 vote.
First, Patton cautioned the meeting could violate the state’s Open Meetings Law, which requires the public to receive “adequate” notice of a meeting and the proposed action to be taken during a special-called meeting.
Inman called the meeting late Tuesday evening, with notice sent to media outlets at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday for the 6 p.m. Wednesday meeting. The meeting was held virtually, with the public not admitted to witness or speak. The executive order allowing electronic meetings expired Wednesday night.
“In my opinion, that raises the bar for this board to meet that open meetings act test,” Patton said.
Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative, sent word that she had not been able to reschedule a medical appointment to participate in the meeting.
Patton also said the governor’s executive order did not impact the school board’s authority to require masks at schools. While Lee never instituted a statewide mask mandate, he had empowered local county mayors to require face coverings in their communities. Cumberland County also never instituted a mask mandate.
“This board does have the authority to do what it has done, whether or not the county mayor has the authority to issue a countywide mandate,” Patton said. “Is this really such an emergency that a meeting should be held within 24 hours?”
Meetings held in violation of the state’s Open Meetings Act would negate any action taken in the meeting.
Patton also said the state had not granted school systems immunity from liability.
“It does not make sense to do away with this mask mandate when you have state public health officials that are telling you that it’s the right thing to do, when you have federal health officials telling you that it’s the right thing to do, and when you have the state legislature that has not given immunity to boards of education if you were to be sued,” Patton said.
There are about 21 days of school left in the school year.
Patton said, “Is it worth the risk?”
Motions to
Adjourn
After about 15 minutes of discussion, Tony Brock, 5th District representative, moved to adjourn the meeting, supported by Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said, “We are so close to graduation. I have a graduating senior.”
She said data from the school system showed a 1 to 5 ratio of active cases to individuals quarantined.
“I would hate to see a graduating senior be quarantined and not be able to walk at graduation,” Karge said. “I know my senior would be devastated, as would we all. Just another thing to consider.”
The motion failed 3-5. Voting in favor of adjournment were Brock, Safdie and Karge. Voting no were 4th District Representative Anita Hale, 6th District Representative Chris King, 7th District Representative Rebecca Hamby, 8th District Representative Teresa Boston and Inman.
Optional Masks
Hamby said each school district has been allowed to make their own decision on masks. Patton said that was correct and that boards of education have authority over their schools to determine whether or not a mask mandate was in the best interest of students and staff.
“There’s a lot of schools that never had the mask mandate, and they’ve been fine,” Hamby said.
In March, the Centers for Disease Control recommended schools keep students at least 3 feet apart in classrooms where masks were required. The agency continued to recommend social distancing of at least 6 feet, frequent hand washing or use of hand sanitizer and enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces.
Patton said the standard for legal liability is “gross negligence.”
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, asked if a person could file a suit against the board if the mask mandate were lifted.
Patton said, “In the worst case scenario, if someone were to get sick or die, and they pointed back to the board’s failure to provide safeguards, sure.”
Hamby noted the person suing would bear the burden of proof.
Boston asked if making masks optional would provide a “middle ground” on the issue.
Patton said, “The wearing of masks is not only for the person that is potentially breathing in the virus, it is to protect against those people who are breathing out. That ignores that two-way process.”
Boston asked if “optional masks” would provide enough guidance.
“Are you telling me those particles go through the mask?” she asked.
According to the CDC, masks help slow the spread of COVID-19 by providing a barrier for one person’s respiratory droplets to keep them from reaching others. The ability of masks to protect the wearer often depends on the type of fabric, number of layers and how well the mask fits. The agency continues to study those factors.
Patton said, “We’ve heard that all along. It’s some measure of protection. It’s not fool-proof.
“If this board chooses to do less than a mask mandate, in my opinion, this board is not doing everything it can to prevent the spread.”
Boston asked how long that responsibility continued — a few months, another year.
Hamby said, “Because COVID is here to stay.”
Patton said he does not know what the future may hold, and public health guidelines are likely to change over time.
“Then certainly, I would advise this board to continue following the guidelines that are put into place,” he said.
Health Questions
Karge pointed to advice from federal, state and local health officials that masks help reduce spread of the virus along with the number of staff members vaccinated against the illness.
“We have less of our staff that we know that have taken advantage of vaccines,” Karge said.
Last week, school nurse supervisor Marsha Polson said she knew of about 500 faculty and staff, out of about 1,200, who have been vaccinated.
Inman said he felt medical guidance had been “all over the map.”
“They bounced around different ideas,” Inman said. “They have been back and forth.”
Brock said health guidance had evolved as more information became available on the virus.
“Yes, it’s changed in that way,” he said. “But the basic premise, that masks save lives, has not changed.”
King said studies on masks had been inconclusive and asked other board members to enter studies that provide conclusive evidence into the official record.
Brock said many of the studies that were negative to masks were done by people without expertise in the area of epidemiology and communicable disease.
Karge referenced a Duke University study on masks in schools. Published in Pediatrics found that schools with mask mandates had lower transmission in the schools than the rate of community spread.
“It’s all about mitigation,” she said. “If we can do anything … our legal team is telling us we need to hold steady. Our medical advice is saying we need to hold steady.”
“Shouldn’t our parents and guardians have a little bit of knowledge of what would be best for their children?” Hamby asked.
She said if the board had considered physical health but had not heard from mental health professionals.
“What about the ones that have had psychological issues due to the masks — can they come back and sue us, also?” she asked. “No, we haven’t.”
Motion to
Table Action
Karge moved to table the issue for a week to allow for mental health experts to appear before the board and provide input. That would also take care of questions about the meeting notice, she said.
Brock said, “We’re here to educate our kids in as safe a manner as possible. To even consider taking on a risk with such a short period of time — I still do not see the rationale … Let’s finish this school year.”
Brock said he would support the motion if it was to table the issue until the next board meeting, set for May 27.
Hamby said, “There’s no need to have it then because school will be out.”
Brock said that information was important for planning for the next school year.
“It would be great information to know and get some insight on. I’m all for that,” he said.
The discussion became heated as Safdie said he felt some of the opposition to the mandate was an issue of “personal pride.”
“That’s bullcrap,” he said.
Patton said the board can vote on masks at any time.
“We have no idea what the summer is going to hold. We have no idea what the start of school is going to hold,” Patton said. “This board needs to be able to use every tool in the toolbox. You have that authority.”
There was no vote taken on the motion to table.
Conflicting Opinions
There are about 6,700 students in the school system. At the highest point in December, there were 45 active cases and 562 students in quarantine.
Hamby said, “That doesn’t seem to be a very large percentage.”
She said the school system’s success had to do with a variety of practices but she questioned how helpful masks had been.
“These kids are not wearing their masks like they should. Their hands are all over them, they’re nasty, they’re stomping on them and throwing them around,” she said.
“If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you want to stay 30 feet away, do it. But why are we forcing?”
Hamby said she’d talked to medical professionals she knows personally, and they have questioned the efficacy of masks, she said.
“There are so many standpoints. Do what you feel is necessary for you. But not all of us can follow the same guidelines,” she said.
Excluded
Students
Karge said the board had provided multiple options for families this past year, with virtual learning, face masks, shields and gaiters all available.
She pointed to attendance this year that has reached about 95%.
Hamby said about 500 students had left the school system, electing homeschooling this year.
Brock added the board had provided exemptions for medical issues last summer when it approved the mask mandate.
“All you have to do is show that,” he said.
Hamby said she had received information that students with medical notes against wearing masks had resulted in students excluded from classrooms and activities.
“Our schools are not sure how to handle that,” she said.
Hale said an email she received said children who do not mask are “made to feel like lepers.” The writer called it “child abuse.” The correspondence did not include information on the school or student.
Hamby said, “A lot of people do not say where this is happening because they do not want to face a reprimand.”
Others have been told if they cannot wear a mask, they need to be virtual students, Hamby said.
“These should have been reported and dealt with when they happened. Not in the month of May,” Brock said.
Board members should report such claims to Director of Schools Ina Maxwell so that she can investigate, he said.
“I have had no reports of that, and I need to know that,” Maxwell said. “Anything that has been brought to my attention, it has been investigated.”
Last week, Polson said there was only one medical exemption she was aware of in the school system, and a health plan had been developed for that student.
Karge said she had brought issues to Maxwell, and each time the issues were resolved.
Motion to
Adjourn
Inman said he had come to the meeting inclined to change his vote from last week.
“I want everybody to understand everybody on this school board and in this school system have made decisions based on what we felt was best for the students. Everybody. We get a little passionate about it on both sides,” Inman said.
He said there are also people in the community with strong opinions.
His concerns were the executive order came in the middle of state-mandated testing.
“There are kids that are going to show up tomorrow. They’re not going to have masks because their parents are going to tell them they don’t have to wear masks because the governor says so,” Inman said.
“We may have a small handful. Then again, we may have half the student body show up without masks. We’re putting our teachers and administrators in a tough situation,” he said.
After discussion of legal concerns and health issues, Inman said he was concerned about lifting the mandate.
“I just want us to be able to have a good last 20-some-odd days,” Inman said. “But I also have to look at it from the standpoint where Mr. Patton has informed us of our liability.”
Karge moved to adjourn, citing concerns of proper meeting notice, supported by Brock.
The motion was approved 5-3 with Boston, Brock, Karge, Safdie and Inman voting in favor and Hamby, King and Hale voting no.
Commented
