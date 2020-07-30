As promised earlier this year, the Cumberland County Commission’s Budget Committee held the line on property taxes while wrestling with cuts in revenue projections and state and federal funds coming into the county.
The full commission will be presented a budget in the August regular monthly meeting that is funded by the same $1.5653 tax rate on each $100 of taxable property that has been maintained over the past six years.
“There was no reason to increase taxes in Cumberland County,” Committee Chairman Rebecca Stone said. She commended the county finance department for its work and noted it had been a difficult year with the shortfalls in anticipated income as it related to the COVID-19 virus.
A break down on how the nearly $1.60 tax rate will be spent is as follows: general fund, $0.6811; solid waste/sanitation, $0.1407; general purpose school, $0.5010 cents; and general debt service, $0.2425.
The budget committee meet for over three hours last Tuesday in preparation for the Thursday night committee vote, which passed unanimously of those present. The shortened meeting Thursday night involved making some a few minor clerical corrections, adjusting expenditures for last minute “wish list” items that were approved on Tuesday and correcting some numbers as more information on revenue was available.
The following is a list of revenues and expenditures for departments in the county government whose funding is being proposed to the full commission next month:
It should be noted that figures reflect step raises, state-mandated raises for some elected officials, grants and carryover funds earmarked for projects but not spent.
•General fund — Local taxes, $14.3 million, down slightly from 2018/19; license and permits, $413,240, down slightly from the previous year; fines, forfeitures and penalties, $204,478, same as year before; charges for current services, $4.2 million, down from $5.1 million the year before; nonrecurring items, $625,885, down slightly; fees from county officials, $2.8 million, same as last year; state grants and revenue, $4.6 million, up from $3.2 million last year; federal government, $757,668, down from $859,607; for a total of $28.1 million in revenue.
•Expenditures from the general fund — $2.6 million, up from $2.1 million; County Mayor’s Office, $288,846, up from $270,255; Personnel Office, $288,846, up from $270,256; county attorney, $75,055, up from $68,959; Election Commission, $465,955, up from $362,035; Register of Deeds, $343,497, up $309,080; and Engineering, $225,751, up from $174,903.
County buildings, $632,325, down from $691.411; preservation of records (general government), $4.7 million, up from $4.3 million; accounting and budgeting, $488,307, up from $422,583; Property Assessor’s Office, $695,171, up from $655,183; and, County Trustee’s Office, $377,359, down from $405,234.
County Clerk’s Office, $704,517, up from $695,601; Circuit Clerk’s Office, $714,405, up from $665,323; General Sessions, $287,302, up from $271,863; Chancery Court, $286,125, up from $238,125; Juvenile Court, $97,553, down from $98,281; Judicial Commission Office, $228,004, up from $221,595; Probate Court, $227,050, up from $230,922; and, courtroom security, $198,913, up from $169,662.
Sheriff’s Office, $3.7 million, up from $3.6 million; special funding for deputies, in-service training, travel, uniforms, equipment, etc., $470,134, up from $448,950; drug fund, $41,091, up from $33,004; sex offender administration, $64,749, up from $45,285; Jail, $4.4 million, up from $4.1 million; juvenile services, $140,182, down from $145,446; and, fire prevention/control, $1.1 million, up from $978,536.
EMA (formerly Civil Defense), $147,722, up from $131,471; Rescue Squad, $12,000, same as last year; county coroner office, $115,000, up from $85,343; local health center, $1.3 million, up from $1 million; rabies/animal control, $74,111, up from $57,787; ambulance service, $4.7 million, up from $4.4 million; alcohol/drug programs (TAD Center included), $117,692, up from $115,759; animal shelter, $259,473, up from $227, 782; library, $808,137, up from $756,481; parks and fair board, $258,516, up from $254,029; other social, cultural, recreational, $1.1 million, up from $1 million; ag extension service, $112,784, up from $108,175; soil conservation, $107,724, up from $107,203; tourism (Big South Fork reception center), $85,000; Veterans Services, $105,616, up from $89,981; and, agency contributions, $35,200, down from $40,200.
It should also be noted that some joint projects with the city, like 911 dispatching and operation of the Big South Fork reception center, are shared costs, but for budgetary purposes, are included in the expenditures of the county budget as flow-through funds.
Previous budget stories can be found on the Chronicle website.
The commission will advertise a public hearing that will be held prior to the Aug. 17 meeting. The full commission will meet at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the courthouse to consider the budget proposal.
