Cumberland County firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire off Springwater Circle in Lake Tansi Thursday around 6 p.m. and, upon arrival, found the residence engulfed in flames. No one was injured. Resident and sole occupant was identified as William Reynolds. Firefighters at the scene said there was no power connected to the home and that an extension cord had been run from one a neighboring mobile home. Cause of the fire at press time was listed as undetermined.
