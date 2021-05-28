The school system’s 2020-’21 school reopening plan came to a close Friday with the end of the school year. With that day came the expiration of the school system’s mask mandate.
“The reopening plan ends tomorrow. So there is no reopening plan for summer school or for the fall,” said Jim Inman, 1st District representative, during the Cumberland County Board of Education meeting Thursday night.
“The only way that I believe we can even bring it back up again would be if there was a massive uptick in the numbers and the governor declared another state of emergency. I believe that would be the only way we could even contemplate that.”
Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative, said, “I want to make sure I’m hearing this right. As of tomorrow, the reopening plan is complete and, when summer school starts, they start normal — no mask.”
Inman affirmed her statement.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said the board had taken action last fall to address concerns during a global pandemic.
Inman said, “This board, we did look at many different things at the beginning of the school year. We were in a worldwide pandemic. This board tried to do what was best for all students and staff. We were under a worldwide pandemic, and hopefully we will never, ever have to go through this again.”
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, asked who determined the reopening plan ended May 28.
“We did,” Inman said.
Boston said, “So effective after tomorrow, there is no mask mandate. There is no virtual. We are back to normal, 100%.”
Inman said the plan was implemented during a state of emergency declared by Gov. Bill Lee. The state required school systems to develop reopening plans, with contingencies like virtual learning and remote learning.
Boston asked if the mask mandate could be brought back to the board.
BOE Attorney Earl Patton said, “I stand by my advice that this board has the authority. It would need to have adequate reason, obviously.”
The meeting opened with comments from multiple parents questioning the board’s mask mandate, its implementation in schools and Patton’s legal advice on the matter.
But parent Rebecca Yegenian pointed to a survey in the summer of 2020 that she said showed most favored a return to school as normal as possible. But that survey was not discussed by the board, she said.
“I urge you to make your intentions known early so that parents like me can decide whether or not our children will be enrolled in Cumberland County schools for the coming year,” Yegenian said.
She had concerns about the educational and medical impacts of her 4-year-old son wearing a mask when the 2020-’21 school year began. She was also concerned about her son being segregated from other students if he did not wear a mask.
“I was not willing to subject my son to this treatment,” she said, and she withdrew her child from the school system.
Parent Melissa Courtney said only 5% of people surveyed in August 2020 were in favor of mandated masks in schools. That survey was conducted by a local media outlet.
“We don’t feel we are going to be heard,” she said.
Courtney raised the issue of inconsistent enforcement of mask mandates and rules for assemblies. At her child’s school, her sixth-grade son’s class held an awards assembly she was able to attend, but her son’s kindergarten class did not hold a graduation.
Parent Willie Watts echoed Courtney’s complaints about inconsistent standards at schools where some held graduations and others did not.
“How is that fair?” he said.
He also said the board had not provided parents adequate notice of the mask and face covering policies and procedures.
Inman said there had been procedures in place from August, but said, “we never had anybody completely refuse.”
He added that the board had mandated face coverings — including clear shields — not just masks.
Yegenian questioned the authority of the board to mandate face coverings and masks. She cited a Williamson County lawsuit related to mask mandates in schools, where on May 11 a judge dismissed the case, ruling the parents did not have standing because they removed their children ahead of any disciplinary action. That judge had said he was “unconvinced” school systems continued to have authority to mandate masks in schools.
“This is about government overreach,” Yegenian said.
Elizabeth Stahl accused Patton of giving the board his personal opinion rather than legal advice. That included questions of the validity of a parent signing a waiver, the liability of the school system and the use of religious exemptions to wearing masks.
Karge asked Patton if the opinions he gave the board were based on his views as a private citizen or as the board’s attorney.
Patton said, “As legal counsel, like I’ve done for 20 years.”
The governor declined to issue a statewide mask mandate, delegating that authority to county mayors. Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster did not mandate masks during the pandemic.
But Lee’s executive order 55 said school systems were “strongly encouraged to implement a policy requiring the use of face coverings by students and staff, with appropriate exemptions and consistent with any policies issued by the Tennessee Department of Education.”
A lawsuit is currently pending in Chancery Court against the school system regarding the mask mandate, brought by four families on behalf of their children. The six children of the four families were suspended April 30 after refusing to wear a mask at school.
The school system offered students refusing to wear a mask the option of wearing a mask and returning to class, moving to virtual instruction or continuing the suspension.
The students did not return to school for the remainder of the school year.
The parents say students were deprived of their right to attend in-person classes, award ceremonies and other educational opportunities. They seek a declaration that the mask mandate is beyond the authority granted to local school boards and are in violation of Tennessee law and a permanent injunction prohibiting the school system from enforcing a mask mandate in the future.
The suit also seeks to allow the children to make up homework or assignments missed and that suspensions be reversed.
The parents are represented by Matthew J. McClanahan. A hearing on the case is set for June 7 in Putnam County.
