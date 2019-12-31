With January and February and the heart of winter lying ahead of us, many people's thoughts turn to snow, so I thought this week I would review the official biggest snowfalls on record for our county. I bet many of you will be able to name the largest snowfall in 24 hours — the blizzard of 1993 on March 13 brought 18 inches officially to Cumberland County. Another two and a half inches were added before the end of the storm so the record two- and three-day totals are 20.5 inches. I will never forget on our weather charts it looked like a hurricane coming out of the Gulf and colliding with an Arctic air mass. We knew that was going to produce something like we had never seen. Blizzard conditions and thunder snow occurred in parts of East Tennessee.
No measurable snow in the forecast this week but the new year is coming in drier and cooler with highs only in the 40s through Wednesday. We will quickly bounce back to 50 degrees on Thursday and 60 on Friday. More rain comes back later in the week.
2019 was a very wet year once again and in next week's article, I will have all of the totals for you and it's pretty amazing how far above normal we are just in the past two years.
The planet Venus and a crescent moon will be visible after dark in the southwestern sky this week. Sunrise is now at 6:51 a.m. with sunset at 4:37 p.m.
Have questions or need weather data? My email is weather1@charter.net.
