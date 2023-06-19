The Crossville City Council passed its 2023-’24 budget last week and tax rate ahead of the close of the fiscal year on June 30.
The $26.8 million budget keeps the city’s property tax rate at 60.59 cents per $100 of assessed value while addressing some large projects. Those include window repairs at city hall, a new roof at the police station and roughly $800,000 toward relocating the fire department’s Station 2.
It also incorporates a 5% cost of living adjustment for all city employees, plus a 2% step raise. There are also some adjustments being made to the fire department’s pay scale to make wages more competitive.
One change this year is the codes department. Revenue for the department was reduced by about $200,000 to account for a takeover of county building inspections scheduled for Jan. 1, 2024.
“We’ll probably go back to two employees and a supervisor,” said City Manager Greg Wood.
There are currently four employees in the department, but one is preparing for retirement.
The city estimates $3.4 million in property tax revenue and $12.4 million in sales tax revenue. About $3.5 million will come from the city’s rainy-day fund to pay for larger projects. That fund is estimated to close the fiscal year with $22.5 million.
A public hearing that focused on the budget and tax rate convened before the regular monthly meeting. No one attended.
“Thank you, department heads, for their hard work in putting these budgets together, and the city manager. And being as conservative as you can, but still getting your job done,” said Councilmember Mike Turner. “Good job.”
The council also approved the following:
•Various budget amendments for the end-of-year adjustments
•Bid of $464,670.44 to Jet Vac for a positive displacement combination sewer cleaning truck
•Bids for delivered/picked up asphalt, bulk course salt, waterline supplies, grinder pumps, water treatment chemicals, fertilizer, pest control, tires and installation and automated meter reading equipment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.