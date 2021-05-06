Strong storms swept through Cumberland County Tuesday morning, downing trees, damaging homes and blocking roads.
While there were preliminary reports the Cumberland County storm was among 10 suspected EF-0 tornados across Middle Tennessee Tuesday morning, Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency Director Travis Cole told the Chronicle Thursday current assessments from the National Weather Service had classified the storm as straight-line winds.
That could change, Cole noted, if new evidence is discovered.
The storms also brought heavy rain.
No injuries were reported in Cumberland County. Most of the storm damage occurred in the northeast area of Fairfield Glade, with downed trees and power lines.
At about 8:05 a.m., the Fairfield Glade Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Forest Hills along Lake Dartmoor to find multiple homes had been struck by trees.
Cumberland County Fire Department, Crossville Fire Department, Cumberland County Rescue Squad and Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency responded, with a command center established at the Fairfield Glade Police Department.
Damage assessment teams went home to home to ensure no one was trapped and to assess structural damage. About 10 homes are known to be impacted.
The Monterey Lions Club Disaster Response Team and Middle Tennessee Disaster Relief Tream also responded to assist residents and the Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church mobilized their disaster response team.
Cumberland County Road Department and Crossville Public Works Department also responded to assist the Fairfield Glade roads and bridges department.
Most roads were open by Wednesday morning.
VEC reported more than 3,000 customers without power across their service area Tuesday, with about 1,200 customers without power in Cumberland County. That number had been reduced to about 480 by 1:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, with service fully restored later that day.
