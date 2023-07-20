An early morning house fire caused extensive damage to the home of Dr. Donathan M. and Kathryn T. Ivey at 2441 Oak Dr., Crossville. A report filed by Cumberland County Assistant Fire Chief John Hall said firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire at 3:36 a.m. Tuesday. “Upon arrival, we found the garage fully involved in flames with the roof already burned through and the fire was spreading up the exterior surfaces of the residence and starting to extend into the attic areas,” the report said. “The electrical service line had already burned from the structure and was on the ground arcing upon our arrival which additionally hampered our suppression efforts.” Mutual aid was requested from Crossville Fire Department, and firefighters were on the scene more than seven and a half hours to control the blaze that spread to the second- and third-floor living areas of the home. No injuries were reported. The home’s occupants were able to safely escape the fire. Though dispatchers initially reported the garage had been struck by lightning, “We did verify with National Weather Service that there were no reported lightning strikes within Cumberland County at the time of the fire or within two hours prior,” Hall’s report said. “The structure and most of the contents are believed to be a total loss.” Insurance investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.
No injuries in Tuesday blaze
