The Household Hazardous Waste Day is the latest annual event to be canceled due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
Cumberland County Sanitation Department said late last week the decision had been made by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused,” county sanitation department officials said via press release.
The annual Household Hazardous Waste Day is a time during which county residents can safely dispose of corrosive, flammable, toxic or reactive materials used in the home, vehicle, garden or lawn. Examples include drain openers, oven cleaners, pool chemicals, paint thinners and strippers, fuel additives, pesticides and fertilizers.
The sanitation department reminds Cumberland Countians that the Recycling Center at 96 Maryetta St., Crossville, accepts alkyd or oil-based paint on a daily basis.
Consumers can dispose of latex or water-based paints by first drying it. Air drying is permissible if less than 1 inch of paint remains in the can.
Latex or water-based paints can also be dried out by using hardeners purchased at area hardware stores; or using solidifiers such as cat litter, sawdust, sand or shredded paper. Latex or water-based paint can be combined with solidifiers by pouring it into a cardboard box lined with a plastic trash bag if the can is too full.
Other items accepted daily at the Recycling Center include batteries, oil, antifreeze and electronics. Space or receptacles are available for cardboard; newspapers and magazines; scrap metal; aluminum and metal cans; Nos. 1 and 2 plastics; textiles; clear, brown and green glass; home appliances; rechargeable batteries; waste oil; automobile tires; and household garbage.
Call the Recycling Center at 931-484-9328 for more details.
