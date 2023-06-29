A multi-agency search of a rental unit linked to a person previously tied to bomb-making incidents in the city did not produce potentially hazardous or explosive materials, according to police reports.
The incident took place June 22 around 6 p.m. at storage units located in the 500 block of Stanley St., according to police reports filed by CPD’s Lt. Jared South and Lt. Anthony Akins.
Crossville Police, Crossville Fire and Rescue, Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol Bomb Squad and 45th Civil Support Team from the Tennessee National Guard all had personnel on the scene.
The renter of the storage unit has previously been arrested in connection with similar incidents at a residence off Harper Lane and was charged with reckless endangerment in November. The man whose name is on the lease for the rental unit, however, is currently incarcerated in the Cumberland County Jail on a probation violation warrant.
EMA Director Travis Cole reported asked CPD officers to conduct a safety check of the storage unit after seeing notice of an upcoming auction of contents of the unit. The auction was being scheduled because of unpaid rent.
Cole told city police he recognized the renter’s name as the same person arrested in November on a report of a man experimenting with chemicals to make a bomb, a charge the man denied.
Manager of the property gave investigators access to the rental unit and police found drug paraphernalia and narcotics. They also found a plastic container with unmarked containers emitting a chemical smell.
That is when police contacted the appropriate agencies to deal with the items. State and federal investigators collected and tested the items found in the storage unit and concluded they did not pose a hazardous or explosive threat as found.
