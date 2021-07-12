At what point does one cut their losses and move on to an alternative plan?
And, if the move of the county archives from the Old First Baptist Church building to the Progressive Savings Bank on S. Main St. is approved, what happens to the old church?
As pointed out by one commissioner, the problems with the former church building remain unchanged and will still be an issue for the county to address.
Recently members of the buildings and grounds committee visited the bank to determine if it was a viable site to move county records. This came on the heels of an architect study regarding work needed on the old church building.
The proposed construction project would demolish the existing three-story portion of the church located on the Art Circle Library side of the building. The sanctuary would remain and be used as a reading room and visitor’s area.
The basement — or bottom floor — would be used to store records from county departments in accordance with state law.
Either location would require work and renovations. In addition to the removal of the three-story back portion and replacing it with a two-story addition, more electrical work and an improved records vault would be needed. That could be done with the new addition being built to the same standards as the records vault.
With the bank building, the drive-thru teller would have to be removed and that area could be used for a second vault, if needed. Renovation of the bank vault included installation of rolling shelves at an estimated cost of $340,000.
The county could save money on either project by working with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) for some of the construction and masonry work.
Commissioner Nancy Hyder made a motion to forward the bank proposal for further study which includes authorizing County Mayor Allen Foster to negotiate with the owner purchase of the bank.
While that motion passed, Commissioner Colleen Mall said she would have to see a written cost comparison between the two options before she could make a final decision.
Commissioner Rebecca Stone, who has already begin a cost study of the two buildings, reminded commissioners, “We still have to maintain the old building if it stays with the county.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.