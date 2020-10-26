A bizarre set of circumstances led to the shooting of a Cumberland County man who suffered non-life threatening injuries and the questioning of a suspect who was cited for an unrelated drug case, according to Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox.
The incident occurred in the 4300 block of Glade Creek Rd. in western Cumberland County Oct. 19 shortly before 6 p.m., according to Deputy Jason Powers’ report.
Deputies were dispatched to the address on a report of a shooting. When Deputies Mitchell Ward and Ryan Ashburn arrived, they found William Lee Kirby, 39, 1321 Glade Creek Rd., lying beside a semi-truck, suffering from gunshot wounds to the left calf and right foot.
Exiting a residence with hands in the air was a man identified as John L. Johnson, 60, 4321 Glade Creek Rd. In addition, a woman who was a witness to the event was found waiting on deputies, and two children were found inside the house.
Investigators Gary Green and Robert “Bo” Kollros arrived on the scene and took over the investigation. A handgun believed used in the incident was recovered in a bedroom.
In a safe in the same room, a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana was found. Citations into General Sessions Court were issued for Johnson for simple possession of the controlled substances.
Details of what sparked the incident are sketchy, but Cox indicated the shooting stemmed from a fracas that developed when Kirby parked the big truck in front of the residence and then approached the driver of a Jeep parked in the driveway.
No charges were filed. A decision will be made on whether to present evidence in the case to the grand jury. The Department of Children’s Services was notified because of the exposure of the children in the house to the dangerous situation.
