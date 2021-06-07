The Cumberland County Health Department continues to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at its office at 1503 S. Main St. in Crossville.
The department is currently offering the Pfizer vaccination for anyone age 12 and older.
Vaccines are given without an appointment from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Individuals who need early — starting at 7 a.m. — or late — to 5:30 p.m. — appointments can call 931-484-6196 for an appointment.
The Health Department is also offering onsite vaccination clinics for employers. Contact Rachael Nichols at 931-456-1707 for more information.
The state reports 42,098 vaccines have been administered to Cumberland County residents, with 22,568 people vaccinated. About 34% of county residents have received full vaccinations for COVID-19.
COVID-19 testing is still available at the Cumberland County Community Complex. The entrance for testing has moved to the gravel drive entrance at the intersection of Industrial Blvd. and Livingston Rd. Testing is available from 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 24 active cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County Thursday, the most recent data available at press time. There was one new positive case confirmed on Thursday out of 26 tests reported. That is the lowest number of active cases in the county since June 2020.
There have been 138 deaths in Cumberland County due to the COVID-19 virus since March 2020 when the global pandemic began. To date, there have been 173 residents hospitalized.
