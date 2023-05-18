The Cumberland County Commission’s budget committee voted to take no action to reallocate $2.2 million to fund the renovations to South Cumberland Elementary at their May 2 meeting, citing concerns with the uncertainty of both funds and new bids.
“I’m not in favor of this for a number of reasons,” said 9th District Commissioner John Patterson. “We don’t know exactly what we’re going to get in TISA, the school population there [at South] is at 85% of prior years—and we don’t even know the cost. This bid was rejected. Hopefully, [after] a new bid, we can look at it again.”
The project in question would add six 800-square-foot classrooms to South Elementary, with four in the upper-grade wing and two in the lower-grade wing. The building’s kitchen and all restrooms in the school would also be renovated.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District Commissioner, said this project is needed due to the school district’s goal to eliminate portable classrooms at all schools, with South being the one of the few schools that still has a portable classroom . The remaining portable classroom is primarily used for career and technical education or tutoring programs, according to Director of Schools William Stepp.
At an April 5 Board of Education meeting, South Elementary Principal Dawn Hall explained the school’s severe need for more classrooms to the school board. Hall said four classrooms are being shared by multiple occupants, including three teachers in one classroom. She also said special education classes, RTI and counselors are currently using hallways and closets.
“All the schools have tutoring going on in the halls. All the schools have things going on in just about every nook and cranny of the building,” Stepp explained to the commissioners.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District Commissioner, asked the school district’s Human Resources Director and acting CFO Kim Bray how this project would affect the district’s general fund balance. Bray responded that the district would still be within their legally required remaining balance of at least 3%, although it would not be much higher than 5%.
Colleen Mall, 9th District Commissioner, said although she is aware of issues with classroom space at South Elementary, she has yet to see a study done to prove that South is the school to prioritize.
“Why South, and why not another school? Where’s the priority?” Mall asked. “Is this going to take away from any of the safety requirements that we have to do, particularly for Homestead?”
Stepp answered that the initial decision of the school district to renovate South came from before his time as director, and that there is no feasibility study that he is aware of.
“I know that they worked really hard on the maintenance schedules. Those are planned out five, 10 years,” Stepp added.
Stepp also said he would check with the school board for more information in relation to a capacity study.
The Board of Education approved for this budget reallocation at their April 27 meeting, although 9th District representative Shannon Stout attempted to move to postpone this motion until the re-bids for the South project came in.
“I would feel better about knowing that it is allocated and it is there,” argued Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative. “We do not believe this bid is going to come in any higher than this, so therefore, that locks this in. If, for some reason, we choose to not take the bid, it just rolls back over to something else.”
After some deliberation between the school board members, the budget reallocation had been approved 7-2, with Stout and 6th District representative Chris King voting against the motion.
Other risks discussed by the commissioners mirrored Patterson’s critiques, including that there would be a higher risk of the district’s fund balance winding up lower than the 3% the board is required to hold.
The County Commission’s budget committee unanimously voted to take no action for the time being. The discussion may resurface at the budget committee’s June meeting, after the South re-bid has come in and the district knows what their TISA budget will look like.
