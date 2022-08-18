The Crossville City Council tabled discussion on the resignation submitted by City Manager Greg Wood last week, opting to wait for a final report into the closure of the Village Inn July 27.
“We got a preliminary report last night at 8:30 p.m., which is pretty late for me,” Councilman Rob Harrison said during a special-called meeting Tuesday afternoon.
“I, for one, would like to see the final report before we make a decision.”
The council hired Chattanooga law firm Robinson, Smith and Wells to conduct an independent investigation into the closure of Village Inn, a motel-turned-housing complex off Main St.
Harrison moved to table discussion until a final report is prepared, supported by Councilman Scot Shanks.
Mayor James Mayberry read from the letter Wood submitted Aug. 11, which said, “Although the recent condemnation action against the Village Inn was carried out contrary to my instructions to contact the City Attorney prior to any execution, in my capacity as the City Manager it still falls upon my shoulders to take responsibility.”
Wood submitted his resignation Aug. 10, effective Aug. 31, asking for payment of accrued sick and vacation time through the end of the month.
Mayberry said, “That pretty much is the way it is. He’s the man in charge. We can’t hire. We can’t fire. Other than the city manager.”
The council voted Aug. 2 to suspend Wood with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
Councilman RJ Crawford said, “We’re just putting off the inevitable. He put his resignation letter in. Regardless of what came in last night or what comes in next week, the resignation is on the floor.”
Delaying discussion of the resignation would also delay the start of a search process for a new city manager. The city council is also about to hire a new city attorney, as City Attorney Will Ridley takes office as a Circuit Court Judge Sept. 1.
Harrison said the council had authorized up to $10,000 to pay for a report, “And I’d like to see the final report,” he said.
Ridley said in his brief discussion with Wood led him to believe “he’s gone either way.”
Wood has cleaned out his office at city hall.
Wood added in his letter, “I feel that my reputation has been damaged to the point that it would compromise my ability to do my job in an effective manner.”
Shanks and Harrison expressed doubt that Wood would not return to the city.
Shanks asked if the council could discuss the preliminary report it received from the independent investigation. Ridley said they could, but doing so would waive the attorney-client privilege the council currently has regarding the report.
A final report is waiting for at least four interviews, one with District Attorney Bryant Dunaway that won’t be held until the week of Aug. 22.
Shanks said the report the council received indicated investigators did not believe there would be significant changes.
“What we got may be a final report. They just don’t know yet,” Shanks said.
Mayberry said, “There’s a whole lot more I want to hear from other than what was in that report. But we can’t discuss it.”
The council approved the motion to table discussion with a 3-2 vote. Joining Harrison and Shanks in voting in favor of tabling the matter was Councilman Art Gernt, who said, “I guess I don’t see any worry in having a little bit more time.”
Mayberry and Crawford voted against the motion.
The Village Inn complex was closed July 27 after an inspection reportedly found numerous fire safety and building code violations, though owner Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood and property manager Steve Threet dispute those findings.
The closure impacted more than 130 residents who had to find other accommodations that evening, including through the Bread of Life Rescue Mission and at area hotels paid for by local churches.
The city reopened the facility the next day, citing a procedural error in the closure.
The complex is reopened and, as of last week, had 29 rooms rented in the 60-room complex.
Threet said he has been making repairs and taking care of maintenance items and other items identified in a subsequent inspection by the Tennessee Fire Marshal’s office.
