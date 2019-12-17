Nine assessor of property candidates returned qualifying papers to the election commission to run in the county’s March 3, 2020, primary for the office, and are all running on the Republican ticket. No independent or Democratic candidates are on the ticket. That means the winner of the primary will essentially become the next assessor of property.
“Independent candidates had the same deadline, Dec 12 at noon. They just would not be on the ballot until August. So, yes, looks like March could determine the winner,” Administrator of Elections Jill Davis, said.
Current assessor of property David Simcox, Republican, is not seeking re-election.
The winner of the primary will be the sole candidate on the Aug. 6, 2020, county general election ballot.
Candidates who returned qualifying papers as of Dec. 12 include:
Greg Barnwell
Chad Garrett
Tom Howard
Linda Watson Miller
Lori Lowe Powell
Heath Scarbrough
Don Strong
Lewis Taylor
Cam Wyatt
Potential candidates J.C. Cook, Janice Easterly, Anthony F. Frisa, James Mattox and Ryan Wisor did not return their qualifying papers.
The deadline to return qualifying papers was Dec. 12 at noon. The deadline to withdraw from the ballot is Dec. 19 at noon.
The voter registration deadline is Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Early voting runs from Wednesday, Feb. 12, through Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Absentee ballot request deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 25.
