Drivers on Hwy. 127 between Cumberland and Fentress counties may rejoice, as the next phase of construction between Crossville and Clarkrange broke ground Friday on a new bridge over Clear Creek.
It’s the next phase in a project to improve Hwy. 127 from Interstate 40 into Fentress County.
“It’s a very impactful project,” said U.S. Rep. John Rose, the Congressional representative for both counties as part of the 6th District. “Ultimately, we want to see a four-lane highway from Crossville all the way to Jamestown. If we want to make an impact on economic development in Fentress and Cumberland County, creating a corridor that takes traffic throughout the region is the answer. This is an important step.
“I’m 57, and my grandparents lived in Allardt, so I’ve traveled this road many times,” Rose added. “Everyone around here knows how important this will be.”
The current bridge on the Cumberland-Fentress county line on Hwy. 127 sees an average of 7,000 cars per day, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The construction process will build a new bridge to the west of the existing bridge.
The bid for the 3.3-mile project, awarded to Jones Brothers Contractors, LLC, was $85.3 million. The project will widen Hwy. 127 from two to five lanes, with two lanes in each direction and a dedicated turn lane.
The improved road will extend from near N. Lowe Rd. in Cumberland County to north of Hwy. 62 in Fentress County.
Work on clearing vegetation and utility relocations throughout the project area is scheduled to begin later this month, followed by grading work and the construction of the new bridge.
“The controlling object on this project is the 1,425-foot bridge,” said TDOT Deputy Commissioner Paul Degges. “Fortunately, it’s on new alignment, so I’m not having to build it in two phases.”
Construction in the area presents multiple challenges.
“Clear Creek is an environmentally-sensitive feature,” Degges said. “We’ve put a lot of effort into making sure we don’t do anything that could pollute Clear Creek. That’s an issue the community has talked to us about. The piers on that bridge, several of them will be over 100-feet tall. Building a footing and the supports for a bridge 100-feet in the air is somewhat challenging work.”
Work on the new Clear Creek Bridge is expected to finish in August 2026. Multiple factors contribute to construction time.
“Public utilities are up and down the highways,” Degges said. “The electric, phone and cable poles have to move. Then you have the water and sewer lines. We have to move all of those to start the construction. We also have to keep traffic open; if we just closed the roads we could build these a lot faster. But because of the phasing work, it takes some time.
“Our goal is to have a flow of traffic,” Degges added. “This is a pretty big job with a completion date in 2026. The next project will hopefully start in 2025. You’re looking at maybe 2028 to finish the entire corridor.”
Work is continuing on the first phase of the road project, with construction of an improved road from Interstate 40 to near Potato Farm Rd., a project of 4.87 miles. The first section of the road will have a two traffic lanes in each direction and a dedicated center turn lane before transitioning to a four-lane divided highway.
Jones Brothers Contracting, LLC was awarded that project with a $62.9 million bid.
Work began in spring 2021 and is expected to continue through June 2025.
The two projects will be connected by improved sections from Potato Farm Rd. to near Hollow Lane, 3.45 miles, and from Hollow Lane to near N. Lowe Rd., 3.05 miles. Those sections are to be improved two-lane highways, with right-of-way and utility processes underway.
Additional road projects are also planned in Fentress County that would extend the improved road from the area from near Little Rd. to the existing four-lane section of highway north of Grimsley.
“In Tennessee, we are a pay-as-you-go state,” Degges said. “We do not borrow money and incur debt to build roads. When we start winding down the project north of the interstate, then we let the next project contract. When this project starts winding down, then we’ll contract out the next part going south and that will tie the project together.”
Representatives from Cumberland and Fentress counties, along with state officials, attended the groundbreaking in Clarkrange.
“This is a great day for Cumberland County,” said County Mayor Allen Foster. “Most of the work is actually in Cumberland County. I’ve worked a lot with Fentress County Executive Jimmy Johnson to get this thing moving. A lot of constituents have lived here a long time and didn’t think they’d ever see it happen.”
Crossville will also feel the impact of better roads in Cumberland and Fentress counties.
“This is going to open up a lot more business and job opportunities for everybody,” said Crossville Mayor James Mayberry. “It’s a win-win for everybody involved.”
