Cumberland Medical Center is named among “Best Maternity Hospitals 2020” by Newsweek. The distinction was awarded to 231 facilities in 36 states and Cumberland Medical Center is one of only four hospitals in Tennessee to be included.
“Patient can tell if they matter to the staff,” said William E. Smith, MD. “When patients leave CMC labor and delivery, they know they were cared for. The nurses strive to provide truly excellent care.”
Newsweek partnered with The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization that reports on the safety and quality performance of U.S. health care facilities, to determine the elite hospitals for maternity care. The list is based on standards of excellence in maternity care, including achieving low rates of C-section, episiotomy and early elective deliveries, and following specific protocols to protect mothers and babies. Cumberland Medical Center was recognized by The Leapfrog group in December, receiving the state’s only Top Rural Hospital designation for its standards of quality and patient safety.
“We strive to put patients first and apply excellence in all that we do,” says Cumberland Medical Center Chief Administrative Officer David Bunch. “This award confirms that our staff and physicians are delivering high-quality care for mothers and their newborns each and every day at CMC. It is an absolute honor to see them nationally recognized by Newsweek as a leader in maternity care.”
The Tennessee Department of Health has also recently awarded CMC’s Labor and Delivery team for consistently meeting the state’s Newborn Screening standards to help identify conditions that can affect a child’s long-term health or survival. Screenings completed shortly after birth can help identify genetic, endocrine, and metabolic disorders, as well as hearing loss and congenital heart defects.
The hospital also provides free educational childbirth classes to help better prepare mothers and families prior to their delivery. In these sessions they learn about nutrition, signs of labor, breathing techniques, and infant care, as well as breast and bottle feeding.
Nearly 700 babies are born annually in the hospital’s private 12-bed maternity suite. OB-GYNs on the medical staff who deliver newborns at CMC include Brad Leath, MD; William Smith, MD, and Andy Szaflarski, MD.
Newsweek’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2020 list can be viewed online at www.newsweek.com/best-maternity-care-hospitals-2020.
For more information about maternity services at Cumberland Medical Center, please visit CMChealthcare.org/maternity or call 931-459-7263.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.