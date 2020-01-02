Cumberland Medical Center announces the birth of the hospital’s 2020 New Year’s Baby.
Hunter Ray Fields was born Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 10:51 p.m. to proud parents Shelby Kimbro and Timothy Fields of Crossville.
Hunter was delivered by Cumberland Medical Center OB/GYN, Dr. William E. Smith. He weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 18.5 inches long. As the 2020 New Year’s Baby, the family received celebratory gift basket from Covenant Health and the CMC Volunteer Auxiliary as well as a gift bag from Farm Bureau.
CMC delivered 646 babies in 2019.
The hospital offers free childbirth classes for those who are expecting to learn about the signs of labor, relaxation breathing techniques and infant care. The sessions also cover breast and bottle feeding to help guarantee their baby gets the best nutritional start. Registration is required and can be secured by calling (931) 484-9511.
Participants can choose from attending a three-week evening class series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the following Tuesdays:
February 11, 18 and 25
April 14, 21 and 28
June 9, 16 and 23
August 11, 18 and 25
September 12, 19 and 26
October 13, 20 and 27
December 8, 15 and 22
To learn more about Cumberland Medical Center’s maternity services or to register for the free Childbirth classes, call (931) 484-9511.
