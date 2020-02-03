In the early ’90s, Eliot Roberts was approached by Wayne Robbins, a high school student, to be Roberts’ piano tuner apprentice. At first Roberts said no because he had just had a bad experience with an apprentice.
Eventually, Roberts relented, and Robbins proved to be a quick learner. It turned out to be a good decision. After years of working together, Roberts announced his retirement and the sale of his business to Robbins.
The two met over lunch on New Year Eve to finalize the deal, with Robbins pledging to continue the fine art and service of tuning piano in Cumberland and surrounding counties.
Cumberland Pianoworks was founded in 1983 by Emily and Eliott Roberts and worked in a partnership for many years. In recent years, the Robertses’ second business of raising old-style large German shepherd dogs at Rosehall Kennels took Emily away from the business.
There are other piano tuners who criss cross Cumberland County, but Cumberland Pianoworks and Robbins have roots in the community. Robbins lives in Grassy Cove and is related to the Kemmers.
When Robbins returned to the Plateau in 2005 from Texas, he studied in the field three days a week with Roberts, learning tuning, diagnostics and on-site repairs and regulation.
In 2009, Robbins was promoted to “principal technician” and enjoys the challenge of excellence in his work on getting the most possible out of the instrument he is working.
Roberts and Robbins has tuned and worked on pianos from churches in Fairfield Glade and the greater Crossville area to the Cumberland County Playhouse.
In addition to being a new business owner, Robbins is a professional trumpet player, having earned a bachelor’s degree in music education at Tennessee Tech, and masters and doctorate degrees in trumpet performance from the University of Texas at Austin.
The marriage of performing and tuning works well for Robbins and with 11 years of experience, he is ready to take the next step. He is supported in this venture by his wife, Angela, a music and English high school teacher.
Cumberland Pianoworks has a website at cumberlandpianoworks.org.
