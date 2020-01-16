The Crossville City Council approved the third and final reading of a budget amendment to allow the city to implement a new wage scale. City employees can expect to see the new payscale reflected in their next check following the pay period that begins Jan. 19.
“I need clarification,” Mayor James Mayberry said during discussion of the item. “At our last meeting, we approved implementing it in steps, as recommended by the consultant. This budget amendment, all the numbers still reflect the full $919,000.”
The council had initially voted Dec. 23 to fully implement the plan presented late last year by consultant McGrath Human Resources at a cost of $919,000 for the first full year.
At a special-called meeting Jan. 7, the council agreed in a 4-0 vote to instead implement the first of three steps of the plan. That step requires about $664,000 annually, or about $330,000 for the remainder of the city’s fiscal year that ends June 30.
Mayberry restated what the council approved at the Jan. 7 meeting and moved that the council approve step one of the plan, supported by Councilman Scot Shanks. The motion was unanimously approved.
Mayberry said the council would consider the second and third steps of the plan, at an annual cost of $132,000 and $123,000, respectively, when it discusses its 2020-’21 budget.
Later in the meeting, Mayberry noted the city had budgeted a deficit of more than $400,000 in its 2019-’20 budget and the budget amendment equated to $664,000 annually, for a deficit of more than $1 million.
The council also approved release of a slope easement at the corner of Genesis Rd. and Sweeney Dr. The easement is approximately 2 feet by 200 feet along the road.
The city’s new leak adjustment program begins next month, with city water residential customers paying $1.65 for the program. Water Leak Relief LLC will cover the cost of water lost due to a water leak, up to $2,500 and two claims annually.
Customers will be automatically enrolled in the program, while the company will offer elective services for waterline or sewerline protection.
While customers can opt out of the program, a resolution approved by the city council in January states that customers would be responsible for the entire water bill should a leak occur.
The council also approved the following bids and purchases:
•$319,700 to W&O Construction to retrofit the chain and flight sludge collection system at Meadow Park Lake Water Treatment Plant
•$6,156 for an airport beacon light from blueglobes, LLC
•$4,815 for 18 rescue helmets for the Crossville Fire Department purchased from Team Wendy, the sole source provider
•$30,238 for purchase of a 2020 Ford F-150 Crew Cab 4WD pickup truck for the use of the Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, with the county reimbursing the city for half the total cost
The council also approved the following items as part of the consent agenda:
•contract with Municipal Services Bureau for collections services for the Crossville Police Department
•resolutions selecting GRW Engineerings for engineering services for the upcoming Community Development Block Grant application, with a maximum grant of $630,000
•annexation of parcels 36.03 and 36.02 on Wilson Lane
•final budget amendment for $65,000 to pay for repairs to the roof at the Palace Theatre
•appointment of Doug Brady to the Crossville Lake Commission
