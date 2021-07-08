Crossville’s Main St. features shops, eateries, theaters, museums and government and office buildings. It runs through the heart of a downtown that melds the past with the present.
Not to be overlooked are the street’s sidewalks, which, in keeping with the many buildings along the street that have been modernized, are getting an upgrade.
Tuesday morning, at a retreat attended by members of Crossville City Council and city staff at the Crossville Depot, City Engineer Tim Begley told the group that construction easements and right-of-way reviews were being done in advance of construction bids that will be advertised in November-December and awarded in February. Construction on the Main St. sidewalks from Lantana Rd. to Needham St. is scheduled to begin in the spring and will take about a year to complete.
The sidewalks do not meet current standards for accessibility for people with disabilities. The project would upgrade the sidewalks to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, add pedestrian signalization, a retaining wall and pavement markings. Sidewalk replacement had been part of a downtown improvement project that was in the process of being put out for bids when the then-city council voted 3-2 to reduce the scope of the project to waterlines and sidewalks.
The city was awarded a $1.3 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation in August 2018 for the sidewalk upgrade. The grant requires a $324,000 local match from the city.
The group also discussed the homeless population in Crossville.
Police Chief Jessie Brooks said it’s a growing issue in which they’ve identified most of the camps and cleared them out. Legally, he added, they can’t just arrest them because they’re homeless but only if they commit a crime. Responding to a query on whether an individual is allowed to panhandle or hold up a sign, the chief said they can do so as long as they don’t block traffic.
Brooks said he hasn’t seen a lot of new faces among the homeless population, but has seen more women. A number of the individuals are battling mental illness, he added, and require treatment and care. That brings on another challenge.
“The facilities have a six-week or more waiting list,” Brooks said. “We can’t just drop them off.”
There have been reports of homeless individuals trespassing on private property and using such services as commercial water, electricity (exterior outlets) and WiFi without permission. Brooks said contacting police immediately, rather than waiting two to three days, is crucial to tracking these people down. With his department handling over 2,700 calls in June, he said his officers are busy and need as much assistance as possible from residents in alerting them to any problems with the homeless.
Another topic was site selection and applying for a state grant to help finance the proposed recreation center.
The city purchased property on Webb Ave. for $594,000 that could accommodate the recreation center. The cost of rough grading and putting in retaining walls is $2.8 million, bringing the total cost (including purchase price) to $3.4 million. A slightly less expensive option would be the remainder of the Ford dealership property, carrying a site cost (rough grading) of $555,000 and purchase price of $2.3 million. Begley said there would be an additional $200,000 cost for the demolition of the three to four existing buildings.
A state grant would provide a maximum of $500,000 and require a 50/50 match from the city. If approved, the grant funds would be awarded the latter part of this year.
Councilman Scot Shanks, who attended the retreat, spoke about his site preference later in the day at a City Council work session.
“I want to really have a showpiece,” Shanks said. “I see the Webb property as a backup plan. The Webb property could easily be sold and we wouldn’t lose a single penny.”
City Council is scheduled to discuss the recreation sites and state grant application at its July 13 meeting.
