Crossville now has bus service with the launch of the Go Upper Cumberland bus service within the Crossville city limits.
Residents can try out the new service Tuesday with free rides on both the Go Upper Cumberland bus and My Ride Upper Cumberland available Nov. 12.
“This is something that’s been needed here for a while. I really think it’s going to be a great thing,” said Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster.
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry, said, “I’m glad that we’re going to have this service available in the city. It will be a great benefit to the public.”
Individuals interested in taking advantage of Cumberland County’s free fare day can contact UCHRA’s Crossville office at 456-0691.
The free fare day is to celebrate the new public transportation system being offered within the Crossville city limits.
Last week, UCHRA, the city of Crossville, Cumberland County and other partners gathered and announced the new public transportation service called Go Upper Cumberland.
The new transportation service will offer a deviated fixed public transportation route with scheduled drop off and pick up within Crossville at Walmart, the UCHRA office, Sav-A-Lot, Kroger, Food City, Art Circle Public Library, Cumberland Medical Center, the Cumberland County Health Department and Garrison Park.
UCHRA’s two Go Upper Cumberland buses will run in Crossville six days a week. Route times are Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The cost to ride is $1 per trip, with half price fares for veterans, disabled residents and seniors over age 60. Frequent riders can purchase a one-day pass for unlimited rides for $3 or a monthly pass for $25 that includes 30 rides.
Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 13, individuals interested in riding on the Go Upper Cumberland buses can be picked up at any of the established route pickup locations or request to be picked up up to three fourths of a mile off the route by requesting their stop with the UCHRA office at the toll-free number 833-828-7477 one hour in advance.
Go Upper Cumberland also offers transportation services for people with disabilities. Drivers can make accommodations by contacting UCHRA Mobility Coordinator at customerservice@uchra.com or 833-828-7477.
The website, ucpublictransit.com, is currently under construction. Once complete it will show a map of the Crossville routes, stops and schedule times.
The project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency aims to improve the quality of life to residents of the 14-county area; helping residents move from dependence to independence. Visit www.uchra.com for more information about the agency’s services and find them on social media at facebook.com/uchumanresourceagency and Instagram (@uchumanresourceagency).
