Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks wants a new body camera and police car camera system for the department after a product approved for purchase in September failed to meet expectations.
“It actually never worked 10 minutes,” Crossville City Manager Greg Wood told the council during its Oct. 4 work session.
Brooks said the cameras previously approved rebooted three times in the span of 30 minutes. That’s not acceptable for cameras that are increasingly important in criminal prosecution and civil litigation, Brooks said.
“I can’t tell you how important it is that everything be documented,” said city attorney Randy York. “If it’s on a video tape, the court can look at it and see. It doesn’t really matter a whole lot what anybody else says. It’s so important to capture those moments.”
York added, “You can’t have a system that reboots itself every 10 minutes.”
In addition to liability payments, lawsuits could also result in an order to pay attorney fees, which can easily be several hundred thousand dollars.
Brooks said, “I promised the council I wouldn’t buy it if it wouldn’t work.”
The city received a $42,000 grant. Brooks said the company submitting the low bid provided body cameras and car cameras to test. The body cameras worked great, Brooks said. The car cameras did not, and the company was not responsive to calls from the city’s information technology department.
Brooks also outlined the reason he was not in favor of the next lowest bids, citing concerns about company longevity or prior negative experiences.
He recommended the city purchase a system from Axon, with a bid of $365,407.
“It’s one of the better systems out,” Brooks said, adding it is also used by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Nashville Metro Police, and London police.
The system is priced more than the $200,000 budgeted for police cameras, but Brooks worked with the company on a financing arrangement. The city will pay $200,000 this year and, beginning next year, pay $40,000 a year for four years. There will not be additional fees for maintenance during the five years of the financing arrangement and the city will not be charged a finance fee.
Wood said the city of Cookeville uses the same system and Crossville officers have tested and used that equipment.
The council unanimously approved the purchase during its Oct. 11 meeting.
In other business, the council approved the following:
•second reading of a $295,625 budget amendment to various parts of the 2022-’23 city budget
•second reading of a $1.9 million budget amendment for relocation of utilities along the Northwest Connector road project
•approval to purchase a leaf vacuum for the street department at a cost of $55,086 and first reading of a $10,000 budget amendment to fund the purchase over what was budgeted
•bid from Stubbs Construction Services, LLC to build a stud-frame building for street department storage at a cost of $115,250, and a $50,000 budget amendment to fund the purchase over what was budgeted
•bid award to Bridge Brothers Inc. for $81,636.50 to construct a pedestrian bridge at Meadow Park Lake, and an $82,000 budget amendment
•authorization to release $100,000 budgeted as a donation to Roane State Community College for construction of a nursing lab
•purchase of two Ford Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles for $96,359. This is a budgeted expense
•purchase of right-of-way mowing equipment from Dickson County Equipment Company Inc. for $146,964.24. This is a budgeted expense
•purchase of a dual direction brush cutter for $14,950 from Mountain Farm International. This is a budgeted expense
•purchase of an 84-inch grapple rake for $5,391 from Mountain Farm International. This is a budgeted expense
•repair of flocculator pumps at the Meadow Park Lake Water Treatment Plant at a cost of $16,300
•variance to allow Hilltoppers Inc. to place a directional sign at the corner of Industrial Blvd. and Duer Ct. on city property
•acceptance of a $24,977.20 Alcohol Enforcement Grant from the Tennessee Department of Safety
•contract with Flynn Sign Co. for advertising on various digital signs for $900 a month
•replacement of street lights on Hwy. 127 from Neecham St. to Interstate 40 with LED fixtures at a cost of $71,166 and purchase of 36 lights owned by Volunteer Energy Cooperative at a cost of $7,668
•contract for tree removal in the flight path to Crossville Memorial Airport
•contract with Atkins for design, bidding and construction of renovations of the airport terminal building, with a grant of $649,980 and $32,000 local match
•disposal of a 2009 Dodge Ram 550 utility vehicle currently valued at $18,000 and disposal of a street sweeper, 2006 Ford truck and 1997 Chevrolet vehicle used by the street department. Items will be sold at auction
•Street closures Nov. 5 for the 2022 Crossville Veterans Parade
•Street closures Jan. 1 for the Race for Hope 5K benefitting Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
The council also heard a complaint from local food truck vendor Tee Chambers who said Wood was not following the city’s food truck policy for vendors at the annual Crossville Memorial Airport open house and fly-in.
A policy approved in 2020 establishes a reservation system for food trucks and trailers operating in designated areas of city parks. Reservations under the policy are first-come, first-served and can be made at least 24 hours in advance from vendors who have a valid city and council business license and appropriate insurance and certifications to serve food.
She suggested requiring food truck operators interested in participating in special events like the fly-in be required to sign up in person at city hall beginning two weeks before an event.
Wood said the fly-in committee oversees the securing of vendors for the event. He did not address further complaints regarding email communication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.