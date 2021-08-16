Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order Monday that allows parents across the state to “opt out” of mask mandates imposed by school districts.
“While local decision-making is important, individual decision-making by a parent on issues regarding the health and well-being of their child is the most important,” Lee said in a statement.
“Districts will make the decision they believe are best for their schools, but parents will have the ultimate decision-making for their individual child’s health and well-being. I will not be calling a special session at this time.”
Cumberland County Schools, which do not have a mask mandate in place, reported 94 students and 18 staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, with 185 students and seven staff members in quarantine due to exposure to someone with the virus.
The week before, the school system reported 27 students and seven staff members had reported positive COVID-19 tests, with 59 students and three staff members in quarantine. School resumed Aug. 2 in Cumberland County.
There are 415 active cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, according to the most recent data from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton said the executive order removes the need for a special legislative session at this time. Sexton and other House Republicans had sought a legislative session to address school districts implementing mask mandates as classes resumed amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.
“Gov. Lee’s executive order issued today is good news in affirming a parent’s right to make healthcare decisions for their children. I am hopeful this order can be extended further by curtailing the power of the six independent health departments that can still impose unlimited mandates upon our business community,” Sexton said. “I feel confident the immediate need for a special session has been averted in the interim by using executive orders. However, the House still stands ready to act if the call comes.”
Executive Order 84 applies to mask mandates in schools serving grades kindergarten through 12. It states parents have the right to opt their children out of any requirements to wear a mask at school, on a bus or at school functions by notifying the school or local education agency in writing.
Lee said vaccines remain the best tool available to fight the ongoing pandemic.
“I encourage Tennesseans who have not been vaccinated to talk to their doctor to consider getting vaccinated and to make an informed decision. I worked with my doctor and received the vaccine and it has been a dependable tool to keep me healthy,” he said. “The government will not mandate or require anyone to get a vaccine but I encourage you to consider it for yourself. It’s widely available, it’s effective and it’s free.”
Vaccines are currently approved for use in individuals 12 and older.
Lee said parents needed to keep students home if they were ill. Health leaders also recommend frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and maintaining social distancing. The Centers for Disease Control has said individuals in areas with high transmission need to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, including schools where students not yet old enough for the vaccines may be gathered.
Vaccinations are available at county health departments with no appointment. Cumberland County offers vaccines Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Beginning Thursday, they will offer extended Thursday hours with vaccination available until 5:30 p.m.
Testings is available Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Health Department, 1503 S. Main St.
