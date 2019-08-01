The City of Crossville Police Department is pleased to announce that three new police officers have taken their oaths of office, being sworn in as the newest additions to the City of Crossville Police Department on Monday, July 1.
The ceremony took place in the Crossville City Courtroom of the City of Crossville Police Department, with Crossville City Judge Ivy Gardner issuing the oaths of office to Corey Kelsch, Josh Parrigin and Adrianna Wattenbarger. The three newly hired officers will begin their field training program immediately, and will attend their Basic Police Academy in the fall.
“We continue to build and shape this department and its officers,” said Chief Jessie Brooks. “I am very proud to welcome these officers into the family. We are doing great things and these new officers will be a big part of our future plans.”
Please contact the Crossville Police Department at 931-484-7231 with any questions.
