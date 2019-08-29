Cumberland County commissioners approved changes to the former health and safety standards board committee resolution during last week’s meeting.
The board’s name was also changed to simply the standards board.
The resolution spells out duties for the standards board and the environmental board.
According to the resolution change, “The standards board shall act under the direction of the county mayor as the mayor’s designee in his or her capacity as enforcement officer.”
The board will enforce the regulatory standards for the prevention of vacant, dilapidated structures within Cumberland County.
The standards board will continue to review and investigate complaints of vacant and dilapidated structures.
The environmental committee of the county commission shall act as the hearing board for any requests for hearings by citizens seeking review or disagreeing with any notice of violation.
If a hearing is requested, the complaint and information will be forwarded to the county’s environmental committee.
If a property is determined to be in violation, the standards board will send a notice to the property owner. The property owner will have 10 days to either respond to the notice to request a hearing, or take action toward cleaning up the property. The property owner will have 20 days to “remedy the violation,” according to the resolution.
If the owner requests a hearing, the environmental committee shall hold a hearing on the issue and a time period shall be established to remedy the violations.
“Failure to make the request for a hearing within the time limit allowed by this regulation shall, without exception, constitute a waiver of right to a hearing and judicial review,” the resolution states.
The standards board will have to prove their is a violation during the hearing. After the hearing, the environmental committee may dismiss the complaint, confirm the violation modify the notice of violation, or grant a continuance at the request of either party.
The change to the resolution was unanimously approved after Charles Seiber, 4th District commissioner, moved to approve. Seiber’s motion was supported by Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner.
The county also approved a $100,000 surety bond for the state’s county public official’s office of director of schools insurance requirement. The surety bond is a routine practice for county officials.
