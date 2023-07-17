The new Flatrock Motorsports Park in eastern Cumberland County is still waiting on an opening race date, but it’s already drawing interest from across the country and around the world.
“Not many people know where Westel, TN, is — yet. But we’re going to put it on the map,” said Tim Chandler, vice president of marketing for parent company Flatrock Entertainment Group LLC.
“The land just cradles the track as it’s been built into it.”
Flatrock is under construction in Westel, just one mile off Interstate 40 and two miles from the Rockwood Municipal Airport. Work continues on the 2.5-mile club track, due to open later this year.
“It has rained a lot,” Chandler said. “We’re working very hard to catch up.”
When that track is complete, work will begin on the 2.67-mile Grand Prix track.
Chandler said the track will be one-of-a-kind in the country, with 34 turns and a 127-foot elevation change, all with a backdrop of the scenic views atop the Cumberland Plateau.
“People come onto the property and they are amazed by the views and the different vantage points,” Chandler said.
“A lot of tracks across the country are flat,” he continued. That’s not the case at Flatrock where the course will follow the land’s contours around the nearly 800-acre tract. The track will be visible from the clubhouse at the highest point of the property, but there will be vantage points around the site.
The club track will offer luxury garages, paddocks and amenities. It’s reserved for members. The Grand Prix track is for public events.
The two tracks tie together to form a nearly 6-mile endurance road track, with five racing configurations available.
German architectural company Tilke has designed the track. They’re the designers behind Bahrain International Circuit and Atlanta Motorsports Park.
Eric Paradis, vice president of business development for Flatrock, said the track anticipates earning a Grade 2 certification from the Fédération International de l’Automobile, FIA, racing association.
That considers track design and safety as well as amenities.
As a Grade 2 track, the course can host everything except a Formula 1 race, Paradis said.
“The difference is not because the track itself is less of a track,” he explained. Instead, it is related to the ability to the area to host large events, for example a need for more hotel rooms.
“If the county would grow to a degree that we get 30,000 hotel rooms, we could certify as Grade 1,” Paradis said.
The Flatrock team is targeting races with MotoGP, IndyCar and endurance events as well as industry and manufacturer events.
There will also be driving experiences and karting. Karting is essential for the next generation of racers to learn the sport, said Track Director Jason Guzeman.
His son, age 8, is currently racing.
When complete, the track could employ 200 or more people year-round, Paradis estimated, with additional temporary employment for specific events.
Some races would require up to 4,000 people to prepare and hold the event.
Developers are also planning to offer a number of amenities for people who aren’t on the track — from fine dining and a spa to an amphitheater that can host large events.
A 44-room hotel is also planned for the complex.
Chandler said there the plan calls for development and construction over the next three to five years.
The course was initially planned for Oak Ridge, but founding partner Rusty Bittle turned his attention west toward Cumberland County when efforts to secure the Roane County site were met with neighbor opposition and a potential $7 million price tag for an environmental impact study.
Bittle found a 780-acre site owned by Cumberland, Morgan and Roane counties that had been intended for industrial development. But the property had seen little interest since the counties purchased it in 2008.
While industrial prospects had difficulty imagining their facilities on the rolling terrain, Bittle could see a unique road course unlike anything else available.
“We did a simple post one day to ask how far people are from the track. People said, ‘I’m only seven hours away,’” Chandler said.
They’ve seen interest from Indiana and Illinois, Alabama and Florida and as far west as Texas.
The length of the course expands the size of events that can be held. With the 6-mile course, races could have up to 80 cars, each bringing a driver and four or five additional people.
“That’s 350-400 people that are going to spend time at the facility and spend money in the community,” Paradis said.
A study by the project engineer completed for the Oak Ridge facility plan estimated an economic impact of $93 million in the first five years of operation.
Chandler said Cumberland County has been welcoming to the venture.
“I get hundreds of emails from people in the county wanting to know about it,” he said.
While construction continues, Flatrock has been finding members for the motorclub.
Real estate just recently began being offered to members to allow them to build a home or a villa in the park.
The company has also contracted with an international sports marketing firm from London to promote the track.
“They are going to put us even further on the map internationally,” Chandler said.
Bittle is joined in the venture by partners Kevin Clayton, Keith Holdbrooks, Brad Ward, David Ward and Teddy Phillips.
The first phase of development is fully funded, and the project received no local incentives.
Flatrock hosted members of the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Cumberland Class of 2023 last week.
Applications for the 2024 Class open in December.
Contact the Chamber at 931-484-8444 to learn more about the program.
