Tennessee’s $52.8 billion budget took effect July 1, with several items aimed to offer financial relief for Tennesseans.
Beginning July 1, Tennesseans will not have to pay the state’s annual license registration fee of $23.75. This one-year provision continues through June 30, 2023, with $121.6 million in total savings.
There will also be a one-month grocery sales tax holiday in August, waiving the 4% state sales tax and local taxes for unprepared food and food ingredients. Local governments will not lose revenue they rely on, as the state will replace lost local revenue.
The General Assembly continued Tennessee’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers, which will take place July 29-31.
The sales tax holiday on gun safes and safety devises that was first passed in 2021 will also be extended under this year’s budget. It provides funds for sales tax-free gun safes and safety devises from July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.
The state will also reinstate compensation to vendors for collecting and reporting sales tax. Until 2000, vendors were compensated for their trouble, but not since that year due to financial challenges the state was experiencing at the time. A new measure restores compensation for vendors to collect tax to pre-2000 levels. Vendors receive 2% of the first $2,500 on each report, and $1.15% of amounts over $2,500 on each report.
Several other bills took effect July 1 following action by the Tennessee General Assembly:
• Blocking obscene materials on school computers — requires vendors that contract with schools comply with state law to prohibit pornography and obscene materials from school computers.
• Human trafficking training in schools — all school employees must be trained to detect and prevent human trafficking of children. Previously only teachers were required to take the training.
• Transgender athletes — enforcing legislation passed in 2021 to prohibit transgender students from participating in girls’ sports in public K-12 education institutions by requiring the Tennessee Department of Education to withhold a portion of state funds from schools that fail or refuse to enforce the law
• Abortion advocacy in public schools — prohibit public schools or charter schools from seeking assistance in teaching family life from individuals or organizations that provides abortion services, referrals or advocacy
• Teacher evaluation criteria — lowers the teacher observation component of annual teacher evaluations from 50% to 40% and increases the student achievement component, as measured by state standardized tests, from 15% to 25%
• School staffing — allows retired individuals collecting benefits from the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System to be re-employed as a teacher, substitute teacher or bus driver without a loss or suspension of benefits, reducing benefits to 70% of the retirement allowance
• 10-point grading scale — established a 10-point grading scale for grades 9-12 beginning with the 2022-23 school year
• Tennessee Promise Scholarship — students who graduate from high school early will be eligible for the Tennessee Promise scholarship upon early graduation
• Expanded financial assistance — expands the Ben Atchley Grant to students attending accredited for-profit, private postsecondary institutions located in Tennessee — currently only South College meets the criteria
• Sentencing guidelines — The “Truth in Sentencing” legislation approved by the state requires a person convicted of certain offenses to serve 100% of the sentence before eligible for release. The offenses include first-degree murder, second-degree murder, vehicular homicide, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and especially aggravated burglary.
• Sentencing transparency — Courts must record the estimated number of years and months to be served before a person convicted of a crime is eligible for parole as well as reasons for the sentence and enhancements
• Child abuse — Makes abuse, neglect or endangerment of a child at an unlicensed child care facility a class E felony
• Parole and probation — Allows a court to revoke probation or parole if the offender commits a technical violation
• Joe Clyde Daniels Act — requires the board of parole to consider the extent to which an offender obstructed or continues to obstruct the ability of law enforcement to recover the remains of a victim
• Boating under the influence — Increases penalties for boating under the influence to the same as driving under the influence for the purpose of determining if a defendant is a repeat offender
• Human trafficking — individuals will be charged with a Class A felony if the victim is under the age of 18. Previously, victims had to be 15 or younger for a Class A felony charge to apply. The law also creates a Class A felony offense of aggravated trafficking for a commercial sex act and requires those convicted to serve 100% of any sentence imposed
• Violent crime — requires individuals convicted of first-degree murder, rape or attempted rape, rape of a child and aggravated rape of a child to be sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole
• Sex offenders — prohibits sexual offenders, violent sexual offenders or violent juvenile sexual offenders from renting or offering to rent a swimming pool, hot tub or other body of water used for swimming
• Drive-by shootings — individuals convicted of aggravated assault that involved the use or display of a deadly weapon be punished one classification higher than otherwise provided by law if the violation was committed by discharging a firearm from within a motor vehicle
• Heinous crimes — creates offenses for especially aggravated rape, especially aggravated rape of a child and grave torture. The crimes are punishable by the death penalty or imprisonment for life without parole
• Unlawful photography — expands the definition of unlawful photography to include photos taken without consent that include the unclothed, intimate area of an individual and that were taken for the purpose of embarrassing or harassing the victim
• Litter — increases penalties for illegal dumping of tires
• Divorce proceedings — authorizes a court to allow mediation between parties in a divorce to occur by video conference when appropriate
• Estates — authorizes a judge to appoint a temporary or permanent receiver over an estate
• Drug sales — bans the sale of tianeptine, an antidepressant that attaches to receptors in the brain similar to opioids, which as not been approved by the Federal Drug Administration for use in any way; also enables broader distribution of opioid antagonists such as naloxone
• COVID-19 visitation — ensures residents of assisted living or nursing homes be allowed visitors for end-of-life situations even during a public health emergency
• Center for Nursing Advancement — establishes the center within East Tennessee State University in conjunction with Ballad Health to college and aggregate data on nursing turnover, reasons for turnover and successful recruitment practices
• Certificate of Need process — merges the state’s Health Services and Development Agency and Board for Licensing Healthcare Facilities to form the Health Facilities Commission
• Access to wheelchairs — Requires health insurance to cover high-end, power and manual wheelchairs for patients requiring complex rehabilitation technology
• Ear wax removal — establishes coursework in order to provide ear wax removal services
• Residential child care agencies — requires disclosure of all contracts with third parties to provide care, housing and placement for children in Tennessee as a requirement of a new license or license renewal; revoke the license of facilities with more than two employees or 3% of employees have been charged with criminal offenses related to their job responsibilities; requires facilities to complete an annual report showing reasons for transfers of children; requires reporting of the names of children who have escaped or disappeared from the facilities.
• Campaign finance — requires state candidates to report all expenditures regardless of the amount and all contributions over $100; unitemized contributions of more than $2,000 per statement period, per candidate, must also be reported; requires auditing of a PAC if unitemized contributions make up more than 30% of the candidates contributions; PAC’s must submit a valid government photo ID to the Registry for each officer, treasurer of the committee and at least one person who directly controls expenditures; reporting of expenditures of $5,000 or more by 501(c)(4), (5) and (6) organizations if the communications name or show the likeness of a candidate within 60 days of an election and reporting expenditures made within 10 days of an election if amounts exceed $5,000 for a statewide candidate, $3,000 for a Senate candidate and $1,000 for a House candidate
• Camping on public property — prohibits camping on public property, with local governments given authority to remove homeless camps from local public land, with penalties of 20-40 hours community service or a $50 fine. The law is similar to a 2012 law that prohibited camping on state public property
• Residential blasting — updates requirements for blasting within residential areas that have been on the books since 1975
• Travel insurance — prohibits automatic addition of travel insurance to bookings and clarifies existing regulations
• Roadside safety — requires testing of crash cushions and guardrail end terminals on public highways and roads
• Traffic safety — allows individuals convicted of speeding to take a defensive driving course within 90 days and have up to 5 points removed from their driving record. The option would be available once in a four-year period
• Wake surfing — prohibits wake surfing between sunset and sunrise on a body of water less than 50 acres in size and within 200 feet of any shoreline
• Littering — creates criminal littering and aggravated criminal littering offenses applying to repeat offenders dumping 100 pounds or more and targeting specific residential areas
• Energy infrastructure — prevents local governments from blocking the development of energy infrastructure such as storage tanks, pipelines, gas transmission lines or other items
• Firefighter benefits — expands the list of cancers for which firefighters can receive workers compensation benefits to include leukemia and testicular cancer
• Law enforcement and service animals — increases the penalty for anyone who knowingly and unlawfully kills a police dog, fire dog, search and rescue dog, service animal or police horse
• Ambulance funding — extends ground ambulance assessment through June 30, 2023
• Israel — prohibits a public entity from entering into a contract with a company unless the contract certifies the company is not currently and will not for the duration of the contract be engaged in a boycott of Israel, with an exemption for contracts of less than $250,000 and contractors with fewer than 10 employees
